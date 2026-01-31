Elena Rybakina has successfully captured her first Australian Open title, battling past Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set battle to lift the title in Melbourne.

A 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory for fifth seed Rybakina sees her capture her second Grand Slam title, following her Wimbledon triumph in 2022, while two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka has now lost in the final for the past two years.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points that both women will take home after their women’s singles final on Saturday night.

What ranking points did Sabalenka and Rybakina earn?

As one of the four Grand Slam events, a significant amount of ranking points were on offer at this year’s Australian Open.

Heading into the tournament, Sabalenka was guaranteed to remain as the world No 1 regardless of the result, though world No 5 Rybakina had the chance to move further up the WTA Rankings.

For lifting the title in Melbourne, Rybakina takes home a staggering 2,000 ranking points after Saturday’s triumph.

Having lost in the fourth round twelve months ago, the Kazakh will move to 7,610 points when the WTA Rankings update next Monday and will return to her career-high of world No 3, overtaking Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff.

She will be just 368 points behind world No 2 Iga Swiatek, potentially putting herself in striking distance of a new career high this spring.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz fires back at Alexander Zverev’s ‘bulls***’ criticism after being accused of being ‘protected’

Novak Djokovic ‘lost for words’ after rolling back the years to end Jannik Sinner’s title defence hopes

Meanwhile, for finishing as the runner-up at the tournament, Sabalenka will take home a not-insignificant 1,300 points for her WTA ranking.

That sees the world No 1 remain on 10,990 points in the WTA Rankings, though — despite defeat on Saturday — her lead at the top has increased after Swiatek’s quarter-final exit.

What prize money did Sabalenka and Rybakina earn?

Record prize money for this year’s Australian Open was announced ahead of the tournament, and both women will take home significant winnings from the event.

For lifting the title, Rybakina will take home a staggering A$4,150,000, up from the A$3,500,000 awarded to Madison Keys for her women’s singles triumph in 2025.

Rybakina’s prize money is the approximate equivalent of US$2,888,400 or £2,110.336.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka will take home A$2,150,000 for her run to a fourth straight final in Melbourne, up from the A$1,900,000 won by the world No 1 for her runner-up finish twelve months ago.

The Belarusian’s 2026 runner-up prize money is the approximate equivalent of US$1,496,400 or £1,093,307.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev’s Australian Open prize money & ranking points revealed