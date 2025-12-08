Aryna Sabalenka was the second-highest earning female athlete in 2025, but what is the four-time Grand Slam champion’s net worth?

The Belarusian star’s earnings soared in her 2025 season, in which she compiled an outstanding 63-12 (84%) record and secured the year-end No 1 ranking position.

Sabalenka collected four titles from the nine championship matches she featured in this year, taking her career WTA Tour title haul to 21.

The highlight of Sabalenka’s campaign was her triumph at the US Open, for which she collected $5,000,000. She also claimed WTA 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid and the WTA 500 crown in Brisbane.

The 27-year-old was a runner-up at the Australian Open, the French Open, the WTA Finals, Indian Wells and Stuttgart.

Sabalenka earned a staggering $15,008,519 in prize money in 2025, which is the most money any woman has ever secured in on-court earnings in a single tennis season. She eclipsed Serena Williams, who previously held the record for the $12,385,572 she won in 2013.

How much prize money has Aryna Sabalenka earned in her career?

With the $15,008,519 she collected in 2025, Sabalenka’s career prize money haul stands at $45,175,621.

This makes Sabalenka the second-highest earner in the Open Era of women’s tennis after Serena Williams ($94,816,730). She overtook both Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek on the list in the closing stages of the 2025 season.

Sabalenka’s previous most lucrative season was 2024 ($9,729,260), which ranks eighth among the all-time single season WTA Tour prize money totals. Her 2023 season ($8,202,653) is the 14th most-lucrative season in women’s tennis.

What is Aryna Sabalenka’s net worth?

In addition to Sabalenka’s massive on-court earnings, she rakes in a significant amount of money through endorsements.

Sabalenka was second on the list of the highest-earning female athletes, which is compiled by sports data website Sportico, for 2025. Coco Gauff took No 1 spot on the list.

Sportico reported that Sabalenka’s prize money this year was matched by her estimated $15million in sponsorship earnings, putting her total 2025 money haul at $30million.

The Belarusian’s sponsors include Nike, Wilson, Oakberry, Maestro Dobel Tequila, Audemars Piguet, Whoop, Master & Dynamic, Electrolit and IM8.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Sabalenka’s net worth was an estimated $22million as of September 7 — the day after she defeated Amanda Anisimova to win her second US Open title.

