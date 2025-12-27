It is the match that has got both the tennis and wider sporting world talking, and there is now just one day until Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios take to the court for a ‘Battle of the Sexes’ in Dubai.

The build-up to the clash between reigning WTA world No 1 Sabalenka and Kyrgios has been contentious and controversial, with a range of interest, praise, and criticism ahead of the high-profile showdown between the two stars.

However, it is far from the first time that tennis has played host to a ‘Battle of the Sexes’, and here we look back at five previous times in which players faced off in similar showdowns.

1973: Bobby Riggs vs Margaret Court

A multiple-time Grand Slam winner in the 1930s and 1940s, Riggs soared back into prominence in 1973 after stating that he, as a 55-year-old, could beat any of the leading women’s players of the era.

Riggs wanted to play Billie Jean King, but when she refused, fellow tennis great Court — considered the best player in the world at that point — accepted his challenge, pocketing a guaranteed $20,000 for her appearance.

Around 5,000 fans came to watch the match in the stands in California, but it ultimately proved to be a one-sided affair, with Riggs breezing towards a 6-2, 6-1 victory in less than one hour.

Held on US Mother’s Day, the match was dubbed the ‘Mother’s Day Massacre’ and provided a further significant boost to Riggs’ profile.

1973: Bobby Riggs vs Billie Jean King

After Riggs’ win over Court, King accepted his challenge in the most famous ‘Battle of the Sexes’ of them all, an event that brought tennis into the spotlight — and inspired the 2017 film.

A winner-takes-all prize money payout of $100,000 was on offer for whoever prevailed in the match, which was held inside the Houston Astrodome in Texas.

Approximately 30,000 people watched inside the stadium with an estimated global audience of 90 million, and King swiftly sealed an emphatic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The legitimacy of the match and the outcome has been called into question at times, though it proved to be a watershed moment for women’s tennis.

1992: Jimmy Connors vs Martina Navratilova

Almost two decades on from Riggs’ matches versus Court and King, tennis legends Connors and Navratilova contested their own ‘Battle of the Sexes’ in Nevada.

Navratilova had previously turned down the chance to take on John McEnroe and Ilie Nastase in similar showdowns, though she took on Connors after the event promoters were unable to persuade Monica Seles.

Similar to Kyrgios and Sabalenka’s showdown, hybrid rules were in place, with Connors only allowed one serve, and Navratilova allowed to use the double alleys for her groundstrokes.

Eventually, it was Connors who prevailed, with the eight-time Grand Slam champion defeating Navratilova 7-5, 6-2, earning $500,000 on top of a $650,000 appearance fee.

1998: Karsten Braasch vs Venus and Serena Williams

Already two of the biggest names in the sport, teenagers Venus and Serena famously claimed in 1998 that they could beat any male player ranked outside the top 200 of the ATP Rankings.

That led to a challenge from then world No 203 Braasch, with the German offering to face them on court at the Australian Open that year.

Braasch prepared for his matches against the Williamses by playing a round of golf and drinking two shandies, and beat Serena 6-1 before defeating Venus 6-2 in their set.

He would later claim that the sisters would have no chance against any man inside the top 500, while Serena and Venus lowered their claim to outside the top 350.

2003: Yannick Noah vs Justine Henin

Twenty years on from his famed 1983 French Open triumph, Noah faced Henin in an exhibition ‘Battle of the Sexes’ in Brussels.

Henin was the WTA world No. 1 at the time and was at arguably the peak of her powers, having triumphed at the French Open and US Open that season.

The match was far from serious — with Noah donning a dress to compete — though it proved more competitive than some of the other examples on this list.

Ultimately, 43-year-old Noah defeated 21-year-old Henin 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.

