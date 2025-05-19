This time next week, the French Open main draw will be underway.

The men’s singles event will see 128 men vying for glory at Roland Garros, with all eyes on several key protagonists heading in.

Here, we rank the five leading contenders to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires title on June 8th.

5) Lorenzo Musetti

Projected seed: No 8

Best French Open result: Round 4 2021, 2023

Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud and the much-improved Jack Draper could have easily occupied this spot, but new world No 8 Musetti’s clay consistency in 2025 gives him the edge in our books.

The Italian has improved massively in the past twelve months, initially highlighted by his Wimbledon semi-final run last summer.

However, this spring Musetti reached his first Masters final in Monte Carlo, and proved that was no fluke by reaching the last four in both Madrid and Rome.

An Olympic bronze medallist at Roland Garros last summer, it would come as no surprise to see the 23-year-old go deep into the draw here.

4) Novak Djokovic

Projected seed: No 6

Best French Open result: Champion 2016, 2021, 2023

After disappointing losses in Monte Carlo and Madrid, all eyes are on whether Djokovic can find some form in Geneva after his last-minute decision to enter the ATP 250 event.

However, despite struggling since his Miami Open final run in March, it is impossible to discount the Serbian from contention heading into the French Open.

Djokovic is one of just three former champions in the draw, and his Australian Open semi-final run in January, beating Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight, shows he can still pick up big wins at Slams.

Questions remain about his fitness and motivation, but discount the most successful male Grand Slam player of all time at your peril.

3) Alexander Zverev

Projected seed: No 3

Best French Open result: Runner-up 2024

Could this be the event that Zverev banishes his Grand Slam demons and finally captures a first major title after three final defeats?

The German is a hugely consistent force at the French Open, reaching three straight semi-finals from 2021-23 before reaching the final for the first time in 2024.

Zverev led that final by two sets to one, and questions continue to linger about his ability to get over the line in big matches, while his 2025 season has been patchy so far.

But the world No 3 is one of the leading clay players on the ATP and is generally very reliable at the Grand Slams – while he has an impressively solid record against both men ranked above him.

2) Jannik Sinner

Projected seed: No 1

Best French Open result: Semi-final 2024

Sinner’s Rome campaign did not feel like a player’s first tournament back from a three-month ban, with the Italian showing no sign of rust on his way to a runner-up finish at his home event.

The Italian remains as the world No 1 going into Paris and, as the winner of three of the last five Grand Slams, is undoubtedly a major contender at Roland Garros this year.

Sinner’s last three defeats at Grand Slams (Wimbledon 2024, French Open 2024, US Open 2023) all came in five sets, and it would take a hugely special performance to stop him.

Statement wins over the likes of clay specialists Francisco Cerundolo and Ruud in Rome highlighted he is still as strong as ever, and he is well-placed to win his first non-hard court Grand Slam title.

1) Carlos Alcaraz

Projected seed: No 2

Best French Open result: Champion 2024

Off the back of a strong clay-court season and heading into Paris as the defending champion, Alcaraz’s triumph in Rome cemented his place as the warm French Open favourite.

The Spaniard beat Sinner in the Italian Open final on Sunday to claim his second Masters 1000 title of the swing, having defeated Musetti in the Monte Carlo final back in April.

Alcaraz also reached the Barcelona Open final last month, and any injury concerns lingering from his Madrid withdrawal were banished with an impressive run to his first Rome title.

Having come from two sets to one down to beat Sinner in the semi-final and then Zverev in the final last year, the 22-year-old has already cemented his place as the leading clay-courter of his generation so far.

Defending his title will be tough, but he is the man to beat.

