Jack Draper is set to make his return to the ATP Tour at the 2026 Dubai Championships, while Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Bublik, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also star.

Tsitsipas will be the defending champion at the 34th edition of the men’s tournament in Dubai, having beaten Auger-Aliassime in the 2025 final.

The event is staged on outdoor hard courts at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai. It has been an ATP 500 level tournament since 2000.

Seven top 20 players — two of whom are in the top 10 — are on the Dubai ATP entry list.

When will the tournament take place?

Main draw action at this year’s ATP event in Dubai will take place between 23 and 28 February after the qualifying matches are played on 21-22 February.

How many players will compete?

The ATP singles draw at the Dubai Championships features 32 players, with eight seeds, and it is played over five rounds with no first round byes.

There are four places available to qualifiers, while there will be at least three main draw wildcards awarded.

Which former champions will play?

Four Dubai champions are set to play: Tsitsipas (2025), Ugo Humbert (2024), Medvedev (2023) and Andrey Rublev (2022).

How much prize money is on offer at the 2026 ATP Dubai Championships?

The total prize money pot for the 2026 ATP event in Dubai is $3,311,005, a 10.07% increase from last year.

Winner: $605,530

Finalist: $325,780

Semi-finalist: $173,620

Quarter-finalist: $88,700

Second Round: $47,350

First Round: $25,250

2026 ATP Dubai ranking points breakdown

Winner: 500 points

Finalist: 330 points

Semi-finalist: 200 points

Quarter-finalist: 100 points

Second Round: 50 points

First Round: 0 points

Have any players withdrawn?

As things stand, no players on the original Dubai entry list have pulled out.

Have any players used a protected ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete due to injury for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the ATP protected ranking system.

The protected ranking will be determined by the player’s average ranking position during the first three months of their injury.

They can use the protected ranking to enter nine tournaments and for a period of nine months from the first event they play after returning.

Shang Juncheng, who is currently ranked 261st after an injury-hit 2025 campaign, has used a protected ranking to enter.

2026 ATP Dubai Entry List (as of 18 February)

1) Felix Auger-Aliassime

2) Alexander Bublik

3) Daniil Medvedev

4) Jack Draper

5) Andrey Rublev

6) Jakub Mensik

7) Karen Khachanov

8) Jiri Lehecka

Tallon Griekspoor

Arthur Rinderknech

Tomas Machac

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Denis Shapovalov

Ugo Humbert

Arthur Fils

Zizou Bergs

Jenson Brooksby

Fabian Marozsan

Alexei Popyrin

Valentin Royer

Marton Fucsovics

Hubert Hurkacz

Shang Juncheng (PR)

