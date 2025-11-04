The 2025 season is coming to a close, and the ATP Finals in Turin looks set to bring an intriguing year of men’s tennis to an end next week.

With the field nearly confirmed and action getting underway in just a few days, all eyes are beginning to turn to one of the biggest tournaments on the calendar — but what exactly is at stake in Turin?

From the ‘Elite 8’ to key dates, prize money, and ranking points, we take you through all you need to know about the upcoming year-end championships.

Who will be in action?

Seven of the eight spots available at the ATP Finals have been decided, with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Lorenzo Musetti battling for the final spot.

Musetti must win the title in Athens to overtake eighth-placed Auger-Aliassime in the Race and seal his place in the Finals; otherwise, the Italian will likely be the first alternate.

Unsurprisingly, the ‘Elite 8’ will be led by Carlos Alcaraz and reigning ATP Finals champion Jannik Sinner, who are well out in front of the rest of the field as the top two qualifiers in 2025.

Two-time champion Alexander Zverev is third in the race and has qualified for the year-end championships for the eighth time, with record seven-time champion Novak Djokovic fourth.

Djokovic’s participation has been questioned after the Serbian withdrew pre-event in 2024, though it appears the Serbian is set to play in Turin next week.

Ben Shelton has qualified in fifth place, with the US star set to make his debut at the year-end championships, with 2024 runner-up Taylor Fritz sealing his spot for the second straight year.

Alex de Minaur is the seventh qualifier, the Australian back after making his debut in 2024.

ATP Finals field

1) Carlos Alcaraz

2) Jannik Sinner

3) Alexander Zverev

4) Novak Djokovic

5) Ben Shelton

6) Taylor Fritz

7) Alex de Minaur

8) Felix Auger-Aliassime OR Lorenzo Musetti

What ranking points are on offer?

The round-robin format at the ATP Finals means that there is a unique ranking points system on offer, with the eventual champion not guaranteed a fixed number of points.

Each round-robin match is worth 200 points per win, meaning a player who wins one group match will take home 200 points, a player who wins two matches will earn 400 points, and a player with a perfect 3-0 record will earn 600 ranking points.

After the round-robin stage, 400 ranking points will be awarded to the two men who are victorious at the semi-final stage.

The winner of the final — and the title — will then be awarded a further 500 ranking points for their victory.

A champion who wins all three of their round-robin matches will earn 1,500 points, just as Sinner did after his unbeaten campaign in 2024.

If a player fails to win a single match, they will take home zero ranking points from the tournament.

Round-robin: 200 points per win

Semi-final: 400 points

Final: 500 points

Unbeaten champion: 1,500 points

What prize money is on offer?

Huge prize money is on offer at the ATP Finals in Turin, and an unbeaten champion could take home a staggering $5,071,000 — the biggest official paycheck in tennis history.

Though players do not earn any points if they do not win a match, there is a participant fee of $331,000 awarded to all eight men if they complete all three round-robin matches.

Every round-robin match is then worth $396,500 in prize money, meaning a player with a 3-0 record from the group would already be on $1,520,500 — three wins plus participant fee — in winnings.

After the round-robin stage is concluded, the two semi-final winners will add a further $1,183,500 to their prize money winnings for the event.

The winner of the final and the title will then add a staggering $2,367,000 onto their previous event winnings.

If a player wins the title unbeaten, the $5,071,000 would top the record $5,000,000 awarded to Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka for the US Open victories in September.

Participant fee: $331,000 (for three matches played)

Round-robin: $396,500 per win

Semi-final: $1,183,500

Final: $2,367,000

Unbeaten champion: $5,071,000

Key dates

The tournament will start on Sunday, November 9 and then conclude on Sunday, November 16.

The round-robin format will take place from November 9-14, with the two groups competing on alternate days.

Semi-final action will take place on November 15, before the final on November 16.

The draw for the tournament is set to take place on Thursday, November 6.

