Six of the top 10 players in the current ATP Rankings — and 10 of the top 20 — are set to feature in a star-studded field at the 2026 Halle Open.

The ATP 500 in Halle, Germany is one of the two premier grass-court events prior to Wimbledon, with the other being the Queen’s Club Championships, which is held in the same week.

The Halle Open is staged at the OWL Arena, and this year’s tournament will be the 33rd edition, with the event having been founded in 1993.

Alexander Bublik is the defending champion after he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the 2025 final to claim his second Halle crown.

In addition to Bublik and Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Flavio Cobolli and Andrey Rublev are all set to star in Halle this year.

When will the tournament take place?

The Halle Open will be held from 15 to 21 June.

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How many players will feature in the draw?

The singles main draw at the Halle Open will feature 32 players, including four qualifiers and three wildcards.

Which players have received wildcards?

Nick Kyrgios, a former world No 13 and Wimbledon finalist, has received a wildcard to play in Halle — where he was a semi-finalist in 2022.

The other two main draw wildcard recipients are yet to be announced.

How much prize money will be on offer?

The total prize money commitment for the Halle Open is €2,583,330, with the champion earning €483,145.

Champion: €483,145

Finalist: €259,940

Semi-finals: €138,530

Quarter-finals: €70,775

Round of 16: €37,780

First round: €20,145

Halle Open ATP Ranking Points Breakdown

Champion: 500 points

Finalist: 330 points

Semi-finals: 200 points

Quarter-finals: 100 points

Round of 16: 50 points

First round: 0 point

Which former champions will play?

Bublik (2023 and 2025) and Hubert Hurkacz (2022) are the two former Halle Open champions set to compete, while Zverev (2016 and 2017), Medvedev (2022 and 2025) and Rublev (2021 and 2023) have each lost in two finals.

Halle Open ATP Singles Entry List

1) Alexander Zverev

2) Felix Auger-Aliassime

3) Ben Shelton

4) Daniil Medvedev

5) Taylor Fritz

6) Flavio Cobolli

7) Alexander Bublik

8) Andrey Rublev

Karen Khachanov

Learner Tien

Arthur Fils

Frances Tiafoe

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Joao Fonseca

Tallon Griekspoor

Zizou Bergs

Tomas Machac

Alex Michelsen

Sebastian Korda

Miomir Kecmanovic

Hubert Hurkacz

Ethan Quinn

Nuno Borges

Nick Kyrgios (WC)

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