The Madrid Open is the second clay-court Masters 1000 event on the ATP Tour calendar, and Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are all on the entry list.

The prestigious ATP tournament switched surface from indoor hard courts to clay when it moved to Caja Magica in 2009.

Casper Ruud is the reigning champion, with the Norwegian having defeated Jack Draper in the 2025 championship match to secure his maiden title in the Spanish capital.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The Madrid Open men’s singles main draw will feature 96 players, a total consisting of 79 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers and five wildcards.

Which players have received wildcards?

The five Madrid Open men’s singles wildcard recipients are Gael Monfils, Rafael Jodar, Pablo Carreno Busta, Martin Landaluce and Federico Cina.

ATP Tour News

Carlos Alcaraz gets ‘powerless’ warning about Jannik Sinner ‘respect’ after Monte Carlo Masters loss

Carlos Alcaraz begins Barcelona defence with medical timeout injury scare

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Which former champions will play?

Ruud (2025), Andrey Rublev (2024), Alcaraz (2022 and 2023), Alexander Zverev (2018 and 2021), and Novak Djokovic (2011, 2016 and 2019) are the former champions set to feature.

Doubts over Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper’s participation

As things stand, Sinner, Djokovic and Draper are on the Madrid entry list and are set to play, although there is uncertainty over the big name trio.

Sinner has played the maximum possible 18 matches across his last three events, having won Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo during a stunning run.

After his Monte Carlo victory, the Italian said: “I’ll take two or three days off, then I’ll evaluate with my team whether to go to Madrid or not.”

Djokovic has not played since Indian Wells, having pulled out of Monte Carlo and Miami. The 38-year-old Serbian has frequently skipped Masters 1000 events in recent years, although he did play in Madrid in 2025.

Draper, meanwhile, was forced to retire during his opening match at the Barcelona Open on Monday due to a knee injury. The Brit, who is the defending finalist in Madrid, is facing a race to be fit to compete at Caja Magica.

Have any players used a protected ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the ATP protected ranking system.

The protected ranking will be determined by the player’s average ranking position during the first three months of their injury. They can use the protected ranking to enter nine tournaments and for a period of nine months from the first event they play after returning.

Zhang Zhizhen has used a protected ranking to enter.

Madrid Open 2026 ATP Singles Entry List

1) Jannik Sinner

2) Carlos Alcaraz

3) Alexander Zverev

4) Novak Djokovic

5) Felix Auger-Aliassime

6) Taylor Fritz

7) Alex de Minaur

8) Lorenzo Musetti

9) Ben Shelton

10) Daniil Medvedev

11) Alexander Bublik

12) Jiri Lehecka

13) Casper Ruud

14) Flavio Cobolli

15) Andrey Rublev

16) Karen Khachanov

17) Valentin Vacherot

18) Tommy Paul

19) Frances Tiafoe

20) Learner Tien

21) Francisco Cerundolo

22) Luciano Darderi

23) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

24) Cameron Norrie

25) Arthur Rinderknech

26) Jakub Mensik

27) Jack Draper

28) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

29) Corentin Moutet

30) Brandon Nakashima

31) Joao Fonseca

32) Tallon Griekspoor

Ugo Humbert

Alex Michelsen

Gabriel Diallo

Jaume Munar

Denis Shapovalov

Alejandro Tabilo

Jenson Brooksby

Sebastian Korda

Adrian Mannarino

Terence Atmane

Alexei Popyrin

Zizou Bergs

Fabian Marozsan

Nuno Borges

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sebastian Baez

Marton Fucsovics

Daniel Altmaier

Kamil Majchrzak

Marin Cilic

Tomas Machac

Ethan Quinn

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Miomir Kecmanovic

Ignacio Buse

Mariano Navone

Yannick Hanfmann

Botic van de Zandschulp

Lorenzo Sonego

Reilly Opelka

Raphael Collignon

Marcos Giron

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Arthur Cazaux

Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Vit Kopriva

Valentin Royer

Hubert Hurkacz

Mattia Bellucci

Damir Dzumhur

Jan-Lennard Struff

Alexander Shevchenko

Roman Andres Burruchaga

Sebastian Ofner

Zhang Zhizhen (SR)

Gael Monfils (WC)

Rafael Jodar (WC)

Pablo Carreno Busta (WC)

Martin Landaluce (WC)

Federico Cina (WC)

READ NEXT: Draper breaks silence, Swiatek ‘not there’ for Poland, Nadal’s Netflix docu – Tennis roundup

