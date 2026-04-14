ATP Madrid Open 2026 Entry List: Alcaraz set to star; will Sinner, Djokovic & Draper play?
The Madrid Open is the second clay-court Masters 1000 event on the ATP Tour calendar, and Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are all on the entry list.
The prestigious ATP tournament switched surface from indoor hard courts to clay when it moved to Caja Magica in 2009.
Casper Ruud is the reigning champion, with the Norwegian having defeated Jack Draper in the 2025 championship match to secure his maiden title in the Spanish capital.
How many players will feature in the main draw?
The Madrid Open men’s singles main draw will feature 96 players, a total consisting of 79 direct entrants, 12 qualifiers and five wildcards.
Which players have received wildcards?
The five Madrid Open men’s singles wildcard recipients are Gael Monfils, Rafael Jodar, Pablo Carreno Busta, Martin Landaluce and Federico Cina.
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Which former champions will play?
Ruud (2025), Andrey Rublev (2024), Alcaraz (2022 and 2023), Alexander Zverev (2018 and 2021), and Novak Djokovic (2011, 2016 and 2019) are the former champions set to feature.
Doubts over Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper’s participation
As things stand, Sinner, Djokovic and Draper are on the Madrid entry list and are set to play, although there is uncertainty over the big name trio.
Sinner has played the maximum possible 18 matches across his last three events, having won Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo during a stunning run.
After his Monte Carlo victory, the Italian said: “I’ll take two or three days off, then I’ll evaluate with my team whether to go to Madrid or not.”
Djokovic has not played since Indian Wells, having pulled out of Monte Carlo and Miami. The 38-year-old Serbian has frequently skipped Masters 1000 events in recent years, although he did play in Madrid in 2025.
Draper, meanwhile, was forced to retire during his opening match at the Barcelona Open on Monday due to a knee injury. The Brit, who is the defending finalist in Madrid, is facing a race to be fit to compete at Caja Magica.
Have any players used a protected ranking to enter?
Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the ATP protected ranking system.
The protected ranking will be determined by the player’s average ranking position during the first three months of their injury. They can use the protected ranking to enter nine tournaments and for a period of nine months from the first event they play after returning.
Zhang Zhizhen has used a protected ranking to enter.
Madrid Open 2026 ATP Singles Entry List
1) Jannik Sinner
2) Carlos Alcaraz
3) Alexander Zverev
4) Novak Djokovic
5) Felix Auger-Aliassime
6) Taylor Fritz
7) Alex de Minaur
8) Lorenzo Musetti
9) Ben Shelton
10) Daniil Medvedev
11) Alexander Bublik
12) Jiri Lehecka
13) Casper Ruud
14) Flavio Cobolli
15) Andrey Rublev
16) Karen Khachanov
17) Valentin Vacherot
18) Tommy Paul
19) Frances Tiafoe
20) Learner Tien
21) Francisco Cerundolo
22) Luciano Darderi
23) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
24) Cameron Norrie
25) Arthur Rinderknech
26) Jakub Mensik
27) Jack Draper
28) Tomas Martin Etcheverry
29) Corentin Moutet
30) Brandon Nakashima
31) Joao Fonseca
32) Tallon Griekspoor
Ugo Humbert
Alex Michelsen
Gabriel Diallo
Jaume Munar
Denis Shapovalov
Alejandro Tabilo
Jenson Brooksby
Sebastian Korda
Adrian Mannarino
Terence Atmane
Alexei Popyrin
Zizou Bergs
Fabian Marozsan
Nuno Borges
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Sebastian Baez
Marton Fucsovics
Daniel Altmaier
Kamil Majchrzak
Marin Cilic
Tomas Machac
Ethan Quinn
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Miomir Kecmanovic
Ignacio Buse
Mariano Navone
Yannick Hanfmann
Botic van de Zandschulp
Lorenzo Sonego
Reilly Opelka
Raphael Collignon
Marcos Giron
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Arthur Cazaux
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Vit Kopriva
Valentin Royer
Hubert Hurkacz
Mattia Bellucci
Damir Dzumhur
Jan-Lennard Struff
Alexander Shevchenko
Roman Andres Burruchaga
Sebastian Ofner
Zhang Zhizhen (SR)
Gael Monfils (WC)
Rafael Jodar (WC)
Pablo Carreno Busta (WC)
Martin Landaluce (WC)
Federico Cina (WC)
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