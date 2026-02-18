The Mexican Open in Acapulco has been one of the most popular events on the ATP Tour for a number of years, with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, and Juan Martin del Potro all winning the title in the past.

The 2025 edition of the event was won by Tomas Machac, though the Czech is currently not set to defend his title — meaning a new champion could be crowned.

Here, we take you through the biggest names in action, the prize money and ranking points on offer, and the event’s key dates.

Who is in action?

Lorenzo Musetti has officially withdrawn from the tournament, with fellow top-10 star Ben Shelton also now reportedly out of the event, as per Spazio Tennis.

However, top-10 stars Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur are set to be in action, and be the top seeds at the ATP 500 event.

World No 4 Zverev lifted the title at the Mexican Open back in 2021, while world No 6 de Minaur won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.

World No 13 Casper Ruud is currently set to be the third seed at the tournament, with 2025 runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

As it stands, Flavio Cobolli, Valentin Vacherot, Cameron Norrie, and Frances Tiafoe round out the top eight seeds.

Other notable names entered include Grigor Dimitrov and Sebastian Korda, while Gael Monfils has received a wildcard.

What prize money is on offer?

Prize money has increased at most events in recent years, though the Mexican Open prize money will actually decrease slightly in 2026.

As per the ATP Tour website, this year’s men’s singles champion will earn $461,835 — down from the $483,515 awarded to Machac twelve months ago.

The eventual runner-up will take home $248,480, with $132,425 awarded to the two beaten men’s singles semi-finalists.

Players who exit at the quarter-final stage will earn $67,655, with $36,115 on offer in round two, and $19,260 in round one.

Champion: $461,835

Runner-up: $248,480

Semi-finalists: $132,425

Quarter-finalists: $67,655

Round 2: $36,115

Round 1: $19,260

What ranking points are on offer?

Whoever wins the title in Acapulco could receive a significant rankings boost, ahead of further opportunities in the upcoming Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

The eventual champion will take home a not-insignificant 500 ranking points for their triumph, while the beaten finalist will earn 330 ranking points for their run.

The two beaten semi-finalists will take home 200 ranking points, with 100 ranking points on offer for the four players who exit at the quarter-final stage.

Players in the second round will earn 50 ranking points, though zero ranking points are on offer in the opening round.

Champion: 500 ranking points

Runner-up: 330 ranking points

Semi-finalists: 200 ranking points

Quarter-finalists: 100 ranking points

Round 2: 50 ranking points

Round 1: Zero ranking points

Key dates

The main draw of the event will start on Monday, February 23, with the men’s singles final set to take place on Friday, February 28.

The draw for the event will likely be made on Saturday, February 21.

Full entry list (as of February 18, 2026)

1) Alexander Zverev

2) Alex de Minaur

3) Casper Ruud

4) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

5) Flavio Cobolli

6) Valentin Vacherot

7) Cameron Norrie

8) Frances Tiafoe

Brandon Nakashima

Corentin Moutet

Gabriel Diallo

Daniel Altmaier

Grigor Dimitrov

Nuno Borges

Marcos Giron

Sebastian Korda

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Miomir Kecmanovic

Terence Atmane

Damir Dzumhur

Adrian Mannarino

Mattia Bellucci

Adam Walton

(WC) Gael Monfils

(WC) Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez

Further qualifiers and wildcards tbc

