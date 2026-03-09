ATP Miami Open 2026 Entry List: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic headline as 30 of top 32 set to star
The Miami Open is the second Masters 1000 tournament on the ATP Tour calendar, and all but two of the current top 32 players are set to feature at this year’s event.
The 2026 Miami Open will be the 41st edition of the prestigious hard-court event, which has been staged at the Hard Rock Stadium since 2019.
Jakub Mensik is the reigning Miami Open men’s singles champion, having defeated six-time winner Novak Djokovic in the 2025 title match.
When will the tournament take place?
Main draw action at the 2026 Miami Open will take place from 17 to 29 March following qualifying matches on 15 to 16 March.
How many players will feature in the main draw?
The Miami Open ATP singles main draw will feature 96 players, including 12 qualifiers and five wildcards. The wildcards are yet to be announced.
Have any players withdrawn?
Holger Rune, Tallon Griekspoor and Jaume Munar are the three players who have pulled out of the men’s singles event in Miami. Rune and Griekspoor were projected to be seeded based on their current ranking positions.
ATP Tour News
Novak Djokovic pays Carlos Alcaraz huge compliment and backs him to break ‘demanding’ record
How Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have left ‘scar tissue’ on their biggest rivals
Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.
Which former champions will play?
Six former Miami Open champions are set to compete: Mensik (2025), Jannik Sinner (2024), Daniil Medvedev (2023), Carlos Alcaraz (2022), Hubert Hurkacz (2021) and Djokovic (2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016).
Have any players used a protected ranking to enter?
Players who have been unable to compete due to injury for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the ATP protected ranking system.
The protected ranking will be determined by the player’s average ranking position during the first three months of their injury.
They can use the protected ranking to enter nine tournaments and for a period of nine months from the first event they play after returning.
Chinese duo Zhizhen Zhang and Jerry Shang have both used a protected ranking to enter the Miami Open.
Miami Open ATP Entry List (as of March 9, 2026)
1) Carlos Alcaraz
2) Jannik Sinner
3) Novak Djokovic
4) Alexander Zverev
5) Lorenzo Musetti
6) Alex de Minaur
7) Taylor Fritz
8) Ben Shelton
9) Felix Auger-Aliassime
10) Alexander Bublik
11) Daniil Medvedev
12) Jakub Mensik
13) Casper Ruud
14) Jack Draper
15) Flavio Cobolli
16) Karen Khachanov
17) Andrey Rublev
18) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
19) Francisco Cerundolo
20) Luciano Darderi
21) Frances Tiafoe
22) Jiri Lehecka
23) Tommy Paul
24) Valentin Vacherot
25) Learner Tien
26) Arthur Rinderknech
27) Cameron Norrie
28) Brandon Nakashima
29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry
30) Arthur Fils
31) Corentin Moutet
32) Ugo Humbert
Joao Fonseca
Sebastian Baez
Denis Shapovalov
Tomas Machac
Gabriel Diallo
Zizou Bergs
Alex Michelsen
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Grigor Dimitrov
Daniel Altmaier
Nuno Borges
Fabian Marozsan
Jenson Brooksby
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Alexandre Muller
Marton Fucsovics
Alexei Popyrin
Adrian Mannarino
Sebastian Korda
Zhizhen Zhang (PR)
Kamil Majchrzak
Valentin Royer
Jerry Shang (PR)
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Matteo Berrettini
Marcos Giron
Lorenzo Sonego
Marin Cilic
Damir Dzumhur
Raphael Collignon
Francisco Comesana
Matteo Arnaldi
Terence Atmane
Botic van de Zandschulp
Eliot Spizzirri
Alejandro Tabilo
Reilly Opelka
Ethan Quinn
Hubert Hurkacz
Quentin Halys
Arthur Cazaux
Mariano Navone
Aleksandar Kovacevic
Emilio Nava
Jan-Lennard Struff
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Alexander Shevchenko
Wildcards and qualifiers TBC
READ NEXT: Miami Open withdrawal list: 6 players out, will Coco Gauff play after Indian Wells retirement?