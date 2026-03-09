The Miami Open is the second Masters 1000 tournament on the ATP Tour calendar, and all but two of the current top 32 players are set to feature at this year’s event.

The 2026 Miami Open will be the 41st edition of the prestigious hard-court event, which has been staged at the Hard Rock Stadium since 2019.

Jakub Mensik is the reigning Miami Open men’s singles champion, having defeated six-time winner Novak Djokovic in the 2025 title match.

When will the tournament take place?

Main draw action at the 2026 Miami Open will take place from 17 to 29 March following qualifying matches on 15 to 16 March.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The Miami Open ATP singles main draw will feature 96 players, including 12 qualifiers and five wildcards. The wildcards are yet to be announced.

Have any players withdrawn?

Holger Rune, Tallon Griekspoor and Jaume Munar are the three players who have pulled out of the men’s singles event in Miami. Rune and Griekspoor were projected to be seeded based on their current ranking positions.

ATP Tour News

Novak Djokovic pays Carlos Alcaraz huge compliment and backs him to break ‘demanding’ record

How Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have left ‘scar tissue’ on their biggest rivals

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Which former champions will play?

Six former Miami Open champions are set to compete: Mensik (2025), Jannik Sinner (2024), Daniil Medvedev (2023), Carlos Alcaraz (2022), Hubert Hurkacz (2021) and Djokovic (2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

Have any players used a protected ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete due to injury for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the ATP protected ranking system.

The protected ranking will be determined by the player’s average ranking position during the first three months of their injury.

They can use the protected ranking to enter nine tournaments and for a period of nine months from the first event they play after returning.

Chinese duo Zhizhen Zhang and Jerry Shang have both used a protected ranking to enter the Miami Open.

Miami Open ATP Entry List (as of March 9, 2026)

1) Carlos Alcaraz

2) Jannik Sinner

3) Novak Djokovic

4) Alexander Zverev

5) Lorenzo Musetti

6) Alex de Minaur

7) Taylor Fritz

8) Ben Shelton

9) Felix Auger-Aliassime

10) Alexander Bublik

11) Daniil Medvedev

12) Jakub Mensik

13) Casper Ruud

14) Jack Draper

15) Flavio Cobolli

16) Karen Khachanov

17) Andrey Rublev

18) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

19) Francisco Cerundolo

20) Luciano Darderi

21) Frances Tiafoe

22) Jiri Lehecka

23) Tommy Paul

24) Valentin Vacherot

25) Learner Tien

26) Arthur Rinderknech

27) Cameron Norrie

28) Brandon Nakashima

29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

30) Arthur Fils

31) Corentin Moutet

32) Ugo Humbert

Joao Fonseca

Sebastian Baez

Denis Shapovalov

Tomas Machac

Gabriel Diallo

Zizou Bergs

Alex Michelsen

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Grigor Dimitrov

Daniel Altmaier

Nuno Borges

Fabian Marozsan

Jenson Brooksby

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Alexandre Muller

Marton Fucsovics

Alexei Popyrin

Adrian Mannarino

Sebastian Korda

Zhizhen Zhang (PR)

Kamil Majchrzak

Valentin Royer

Jerry Shang (PR)

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Matteo Berrettini

Marcos Giron

Lorenzo Sonego

Marin Cilic

Damir Dzumhur

Raphael Collignon

Francisco Comesana

Matteo Arnaldi

Terence Atmane

Botic van de Zandschulp

Eliot Spizzirri

Alejandro Tabilo

Reilly Opelka

Ethan Quinn

Hubert Hurkacz

Quentin Halys

Arthur Cazaux

Mariano Navone

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Emilio Nava

Jan-Lennard Struff

Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Alexander Shevchenko

Wildcards and qualifiers TBC

READ NEXT: Miami Open withdrawal list: 6 players out, will Coco Gauff play after Indian Wells retirement?

