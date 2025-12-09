These three were all amongst the biggest percentage earners in 2025.

While Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner took home the most prize money in 2025, the cheques can mean more to some players than others when considering how their previous career has gone.

Prize money in tennis is always a big talking point, but the reality is that a big payday will be felt more keenly by some than others. As an example, the $5,140,175 Novak Djokovic took home in 2025 accounts for just 2.69% of his career earnings, while one player on the tour almost doubled his prize pot.

Here are the top five prize money winners on the ATP tour as per the amount it increased their overall total by:

5. Carlos Alcaraz – 32.71%

The man who ended world No.1 had already earned just shy of $40m before the 2025 season, but his remarkable year saw him add $18,803,427 to his tally.

That figure, which was made up of $5,000,000 from the US Open and €2,550,000 from the French Open, saw his tally rise by 32.71%, the fifth highest of any player in the top 10.

4. Jannik Sinner – 33.76%

It is proving increasingly difficult to separate Alcaraz and Sinner and even in this ranking, they are side by side.

While Alcaraz’s bank balance went up by 32.71%, Sinner’s 2025 was just marginally better at 33.76%.

The Italian earned the most of any player on the tour at $19,120,641 with his biggest win coming during the ATP Finals which earned him $5,071,000, a record payout in the men’s game.

Wins at Wimbledon and Melbourne also contributed, as did runner-up finishes at the French and US Open. Away from the Slams, Sinner won the China Open, Vienna Open, and Paris Masters as part of an incredible year.

3. Lorenzo Musetti – 38.29%

It was a titleless year for Musetti but it was a consistent one nonetheless, with the Italian performing particularly well during the clay season.

He reached the final in Monte Carlo along with the semis in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros.

A final payout of $727,500 for the ATP Finals took him to $4,852,243 for the year which increased his overall tally by 38.29%.

MORE ON T365

The longest WTA Tour winning streaks of 2025 revealed: Aryna Sabalenka beaten to top spot

Comparing Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s longest win streaks of 2025

2. Jack Draper – 40.82%

Draper just squeezed into the top 10 earners this year due to an injury-disrupted second half of the season but it was still enough to see his prize money total rise by 40.82%.

The bulk of that came from Indian Wells with the Briton picking up $1,201,125 for his first ATP 1000 title.

He also reached the final of the Madrid Open and the fourth round in both Melbourne and Roland Garros, earning him a total of $3,446,994 and moving his career earnings up to $8,443,805.

1. Ben Shelton – 46.21%

The man whose bank balance increased the most in terms of percentage was Ben Shelton, who enjoyed a year of firsts in 2025.

A first semi-final at the Australian Open kicked off a year which also saw him reach the quarters of Wimbledon and the fourth round of the French Open.

Away from the Slams, Shelton won his first ATP 1000 event at the Canadian Open, a run that saw him awarded $1,124,380 along with the trophy.

In total, the 23-year-old American pocketed $4,745,259, which increased his career earnings by 46.21%.

Read next: Which country produces the most and best ATP players on the tour?