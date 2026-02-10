Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are all set to star at the 2026 Qatar Open in what will likely be the strongest player field at any ATP 500 event this year.

This will be the 34th edition of the ATP tournament in Doha, which was first held in 1993. The event, which is staged on outdoor hard courts at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, was upgraded from ATP 250 to ATP 500 level in 2025.

Andrey Rublev is the reigning champion, having beaten Jack Draper in the 2025 championship match.

Nine top 20 players — five of whom are in the top 10 — are on the Qatar Open ATP entry list.

When will the tournament take place?

Main draw action at this year’s ATP event in Doha will take place between 16 and 21 February, while the qualifying event will be held on 14-15 February.

How many players will compete?

The ATP singles draw at the Qatar Open features 32 players, with eight seeds, and it is played over five rounds with no first round byes.

There are four places available to qualifiers, while there will be at least three main draw wildcards awarded.

Which former champions will play?

Four Doha champions are set to play: Novak Djokovic (2016 and 2017), Andrey Rublev (2020 and 2025), Daniil Medvedev (2023) and Karen Khachanov (2024).

2026 Qatar Open ATP ranking points breakdown

Winner: 500 points

Finalist: 330 points

Semi-finalist: 200 points

Quarter-finalist: 100 points

Second Round: 50 points

First Round: 0 points

How much prize money is on offer at the 2026 ATP Qatar Open?

The total prize money pot for the 2026 Qatar Open ATP 500 event is US$2,833,335.

Have any players used a protected ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the ATP protected ranking system.

The protected ranking will be determined by the player’s average ranking position during the first three months of their injury.

They can use the protected ranking to enter nine tournaments and for a period of nine months from the first event they play after returning.

Shang Juncheng, who is currently ranked 259th after an injury-hit 2025 campaign, has used a protected ranking to enter.

2026 ATP Qatar Open Singles Entry List (as of 10 February)

1) Carlos Alcaraz

2) Jannik Sinner

3) Novak Djokovic

4) Felix Auger-Aliassime

5) Alexander Bublik

6) Daniil Medvedev

7) Andrey Rublev

8) Jakub Mensik

Karen Khachanov

Jiri Lehecka

Denis Shapovalov

Tomas Machac

Arthur Rinderknech

Ugo Humbert

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Jaume Munar

Arthur Fils

Zizou Bergs

Fabian Marozsan

Jenson Brooksby

Alexei Popyrin

Marton Fucsovics

Shang Juncheng (PR)

