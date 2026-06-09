The 2026 Queen’s Club Championships has been hit by some big name withdrawals on the men’s side, but six of the top 20 ATP players are still set to compete.

The ATP 500 tournament at the Queen’s Club in London is one of the two premier grass-court events in the build up to Wimbledon with the Halle Open, which is held in the same week.

Having been founded in 1886, Queen’s is one of the oldest tennis tournaments, and this year’s event will be the 123rd edition.

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz was the reigning men’s singles champion, having defeated Jiri Lehecka in the 2025 final to secure his second Queen’s Club crown.

However, the seven-time Grand Slam champion will not defend his title due to a wrist injury that has kept him out of action since April.

When will the tournament take place?

The men’s event at Queen’s will be held from 15 to 21 June.

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How many players will feature in the draw?

The men’s singles main draw at the Queen’s Club Championships will feature 32 players, including four qualifiers and three wildcards.

Which players have received wildcards?

The three main draw singles wildcards are yet to be announced.

Which other players have withdrawn?

In addition to Alcaraz, Jack Draper and Holger Rune have both pulled out of the Queen’s Club Championships.

Draper has been sidelined since the Barcelona Open in April due to a knee injury, and he had hoped to make his comeback at Queen’s, but he withdrew today.

Rune, meanwhile, has not played since October due to an Achilles injury.

How much prize money will be on offer?

According to the ATP Tour website, the total prize money pot for the men’s event at Queen’s is €2,583,330/£2,229,801.29/$2,982,945.32.

Queen’s Club ATP Ranking Points Breakdown

Champion: 500 points

Finalist: 330 points

Semi-finals: 200 points

Quarter-finals: 100 points

Round of 16: 50 points

First round: 0 point

Queen’s Club ATP Singles Entry List

1) Alex de Minaur

2) Jiri Lehecka

3) Lorenzo Musetti

4) Jakub Mensik

5) Luciano Darderi

6) Valentin Vacherot

7) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

8) Rafael Jodar

Cameron Norrie

Arthur Rinderknech

Tommy Paul

Francisco Cerundolo

Corentin Moutet

Brandon Nakashima

Ugo Humbert

Alejandro Tabilo

Alexander Blockx

Denis Shapovalov

Jaume Munar

Adrian Mannarino

Marin Cilic

(WC)

(WC)

(WC)

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