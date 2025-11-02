Felix Auger-Aliassime had the chance to seal his place at the ATP Finals in Turin with victory in the Paris Masters final, only to be denied by Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

The full 1,000 points on offer in Paris would have put Auger-Aliassime out of sight in eighth place in the ATP Race to Turin, though Sinner’s triumph at the final Masters 1000 event of 2025 means the race is not done yet.

While Auger-Aliassime is in pole position to seal the eighth and final spot at the year-end championships, ninth-placed Lorenzo Musetti is still in the hunt as the race looks set to go down to the wire.

As it stands

Heading into Paris, Musetti had a solid cushion over Auger-Aliassime in the Race to Turin, though contrasting fortunes inside the La Defense Arena mean it is now the Canadian in pole position to qualify.

Musetti earned just 10 points after losing in the second round to compatriot Lorenzo Sonego, moving him to 3,685 points in the race.

However, a haul of 650 runner-up points sees Auger-Aliassime surge to 3,845 points for the season to date, and places him in eighth position — ahead of his Italian rival.

As it stands, 160 points separate Auger-Alissime and Musetti in their respective quests to reach the year-end championships, though the battle will continue for both men.

Where will they play this week?

Known for his indoor success, Auger-Aliassime is currently set to head to the ATP 250 Moselle Open in Metz, with the Canadian set to be the top seed at the tournament.

Meanwhile, with his place at the ATP Finals put in jeopardy, Musetti has taken a late wildcard into the ATP 250 Hellenic Championship in Athens, with the world No 9 set to be the second seed behind Novak Djokovic.

With 165 points on offer for a runner-up finish in Athens, Musetti will likely need to win the title — and take home a full 250 points — to have any chance of qualifying ahead of Auger-Aliassime.

If Musetti were to win the title, he would then need his rival to fail to reach the last four in Metz.

Already 160 points ahead of the Italian, Auger-Aliassime needs just 91 points from Metz to confirm his spot in Turin.

That means a run to the semi-final in Metz — worth 100 points — will be enough to seal his qualification, regardless of how Musetti fares in Athens.

However, there may be a lifeline for whoever finishes the race in ninth.

Will anyone withdraw from Turin?

Ninth place will be enough for either man if one of the seven qualified players withdraws pre-tournament, something that is a distinct possibility.

Djokovic withdrew from the ATP Finals in Turin in 2024, allowing Andrey Rublev to qualify for the draw, and the Serbian has yet to confirm whether he will play this year.

Should he withdraw, ninth place — likely to be Musetti — would be enough to play.

