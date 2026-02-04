The second month of the 2026 ATP Tour season is underway, but how many points do Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and other stars have to defend?

While there are no Grand Slams or Masters 1000 events in February, it is a month that features a host of ATP 500 and 250 tournaments.

After the Australian Open concluded on Sunday, the only ATP event taking place this week is the indoor hard-court ATP 250 in Montpellier. Felix Auger-Aliassime is the only top 10 player competing in Montpellier.

February ATP Tour schedule

Montpellier (ATP 250) – February 2-8

Dallas (ATP 500) – February 9-15

Rotterdam (ATP 500) – February 9-15

Buenos Aires (ATP 250) – February 9-15

Doha (ATP 500) – February 16-22

Rio (ATP 500) – February 16-22

Delray Beach (ATP 250) – February 16-22

Acapulco (ATP 500) – February 23-28

Dubai (ATP 500) – February 23-March 1

Santiago (ATP 250) – February 23-March 1

The ATP Rankings work on a rolling 52-week, cumulative system, which means that points drop from a player’s ranking a year after they earned them.

ATP Rankings Top 10 after 2026 Australian Open (February 2)

1. Carlos Alcaraz – 13,650

2. Jannik Sinner – 10,300

3. Novak Djokovic – 5,280

4. Alexander Zverev – 4,605

5. Lorenzo Musetti – 4,405

6. Alex de Minaur – 4,080

7. Taylor Fritz – 3,940

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 3,725

9. Ben Shelton – 3,600

10. Alexander Bublik – 3,285

How many points are the top 10 defending in February?

Carlos Alcaraz – 600 points

Carlos Alcaraz will drop the 500 points he earned for winning the Rotterdam Open in 2025 as he has chosen not to defend his title at this year’s event.

The world No 1 will then defend the 100 points he collected for reaching the Qatar Open quarter-finals last year.

Jannik Sinner – 0 points

Jannik Sinner is not defending any ranking points in February as he did not play any tournaments during this period of last year due to his suspension for failing doping tests, which spanned from February 9 to May 4.

Novak Djokovic – 0 points

Novak Djokovic will not drop any points this month as he did not collect any points for his opening round loss in Doha last year, which was his only appearance in February.

Alexander Zverev – 100 points

Alexander Zverev is defending the 100 points he earned for reaching the quarter-finals at the 2025 Rio Open.

The world No 4 also earned 50 points in Buenos Aires last year, but these have not been counted towards his ranking.

Lorenzo Musetti – 0 points

Lorenzo Musetti is not defending any points this month as the 50 points he secured for reaching the Buenos Aires quarter-finals last year are not counted towards his ranking.

Taylor Fritz – 50 points

Taylor Fritz will defend the 50 points he earned for his quarter-final result in Delray Beach, while his 50 points for making the last 16 in Dallas are not counted towards his ranking.

Alex de Minaur – 430 points

Alex de Minaur earned 330 points for his runner-up result at the 2025 Rotterdam Open and 100 points for his quarter-final run in Doha.

Felix Auger-Aliassime – 200 points

Felix Auger-Aliassime has already dropped the 250 points he earned last year in Montpellier, where he is trying to defend his title this week.

The world No 8 will then defend the 200 points he secured for his semi-final result at the Qatar Open.

Ben Shelton – 50 points

Ben Shelton earned 50 points in February last year for reaching the last 16 at the Dallas Open.

Alexander Bublik – 0 points

Alexander Bublik is not defending any points this month as the 25 points he earned in Marseille last year are not counted towards his ranking, while he exited in the opening round in Rotterdam and Doha.

