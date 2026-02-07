Carlos Alcaraz holds the lead in the Race to the ATP Finals in Turin following his triumph at the 2026 Australian Open, while Jannik Sinner sits in fourth position.

The eight men who earn the most ranking points in the 2026 campaign will qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals, which will be staged in Turin from 15 to 22 November.

The prestigious tournament, which was first held in 1970, is staged on indoor hard-court at Inalpi Arena.

Sinner is the reigning ATP Finals champion, having secured a record-breaking $5,071,000 for winning last year’s event.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The players who finish ninth and 10th have the chance travel to Turin as alternates and replace any players who withdraw.

World No 1 Alcaraz has only played one event so far this year, and he secured 2,000 points for winning his maiden Australian Open crown.

Novak Djokovic, who fell to Alcaraz in a four-set championship match in Melbourne, sits second in the Race with 1,300 points.

Alexander Zverev occupies third place with 840 points after he was a semi-finalist at the Australian Open and also earned a win at the United Cup.

Sinner, the world No 2, is fourth in the Race, having claimed 800 points for reaching the Australian Open semi-finals in his only appearance of 2026.

Lorenzo Musetti has 565 points after he was a runner-up at the Hong Kong Open and a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open, which puts him fifth.

Jakub Mensik is in the No 6 spot on 495 points after winning the ATP 250 in Auckland, reaching the Australian Open last 16, and winning a match at the United Cup.

Alex de Minaur has 485 points in seventh position after he was an Australian Open quarter-finalist and won two United Cup matches.

Ben Shelton occupies the eighth and final qualification spot with 450 points, having made the last eight at the Australian Open and in Auckland.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik are tied in ninth, ahead of Learner Tien in 11th, Tomas Machac in 12th, Sebastian Baez in 13th, Hubert Hurkacz in 14th and Tommy Paul in 15th.

Live ATP Race to Turin (as of 7 February)

1) Carlos Alcaraz – 2,000

2) Novak Djokovic – 1,300

3) Alexander Zverev – 840

4) Jannik Sinner – 800

5) Lorenzo Musetti – 565

6) Jakub Mensik – 495

7) Alex de Minaur – 485

8) Ben Shelton – 450

Cutoff

=9) Alexander Bublik – 450

=9) Daniil Medvedev – 450

11) Learner Tien – 425

12) Tomas Machac – 350

13) Sebastian Baez – 330

14) Hubert Hurkacz – 315

15) Tommy Paul – 300

