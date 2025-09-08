Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner remain the only two men who have secured their tickets to the ATP Finals, but Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are closing in on spots while Felix Auger-Aliassime now finds himself in contention.

Alcaraz was the first player to book his place at the tournament as he qualified on July 8 after finishing runner-up at Wimbledon and Sinner joined him on August 8, but the former has opened a big points lead over the Italian and he is closing in on the top-seed status.

The Spaniard has a 2,590-point advantage over Sinner following his US Open title run and, with only a handful of big events still remaining on the calendar, the Italian will have to win a couple of tournaments to claw back some of the points.

With those two already in the draw for the season-ending tournament in Turin, only six places remain with the points cutoff set at 5,395.

Djokovic and Zverev are not too far away from punching their tickets to the event as they only have another 1,215 points to go before qualifying. However, it remains to be seen if Djokovic will play should he qualify as he opted to skip the ATP Finals last year despite being the defending champion.

Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti currently complete the top eight while those in ninth and 10th in the ATP Rankings after the regular ATP Tour season will travel to Italy as alternates.

Jack Draper has slipped out of the top eight after he withdrew from the US Open due to injury, but Auger-Aliassime is on the opposite end of the scale as he is on the rise after his brilliant run at Flushing Meadows.

ATP News

ATP Rankings: Alcaraz topples Sinner at No 1, Djokovic top five, Auger-Aliassime +14, Tiafoe -12

How much money and how many ranking points did Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner earn at the US Open?

The Canadian is up eight places to No 10 after he reached the semi-final and he is just 365 points adrift of Musetti in eighth place while Shelton, Fritz and De Minaur are also within reach.

There are still two ATP Masters 1000 events left before the ATP Finals with the Shanghai Masters next on the calendar before the Paris Masters takes place at the end of October.

Those challenging for places can also earn a lot of points at the ATP 500 tournaments with the China Open, Japan Open, Swiss Indoors and Vienna Open offering big points.

ATP Rankings Race After US Open

1. Carlos Alcaraz – 10,540 points

2. Jannik Sinner – 7,950

3. Novak Djokovic – 4,180 (+2)

4. Alexander Zverev – 4,180 (-1)

5. Ben Shelton – 3,710 (-1)

6. Taylor Fritz – 3,465

7. Alex de Minaur – 3,145 (+1)

8. Lorenzo Musetti – 3,070 (+1)

The Challengers

9. Jack Draper – 2,990 (-2)

10. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 2,705 (+8)

11. Andrey Rublev – 2,410

12. Casper Ruud – 2,285 (-2)

13. Karen Khachanov – 2,210 (-1)

14. Holger Rune – 2,190 (-1)

15. Alexander Bublik – 2,145 (+2)