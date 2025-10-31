The Race to the 2025 ATP Finals is nearing the finish line, and the closing stages of the Paris Masters will decide which player takes the eighth spot in Turin.

Seven players have qualified for the ATP Finals, and Lorenzo Musetti, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Bublik and Daniil Medvedev remain in contention.

Auger-Aliassime, Bublik and Medvedev are all still competing in Paris, while Musetti — who currently occupies the No 8 spot — lost in his opening match.

ATP Finals Race to Turin update

Seven of the eight qualifiers for the 2025 ATP Finals have been confirmed: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton

Lorenzo Musetti is in the eighth and final qualification spot, but he could still be overtaken by Felix Auger-Aliassime

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik can both jump to ninth in the Race to Turin if they win the Paris Masters, which would be enough to qualify if a player withdraws

The ATP Finals is the biggest tournament in men’s tennis outside the four Grand Slams, and it has been staged at the Palasport Olimpico in Turin, Italy since 2021.

Jannik Sinner is the reigning champion, having won his maiden title at the season-ending championships in 2024.

Who has qualified for the ATP Finals?

Prior to the Paris Masters, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev had all qualified for the ATP Finals.

Taylor Fritz became the fifth man to book a spot in Turin when Lorenzo Musetti fell in his opening match in Paris.

Ben Shelton and Alex de Minaur qualified on Thursday after they defeated Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov respectively in the last 16.

Who is still in contention?

Musetti looked a clear favourite to claim the eighth and final qualification spot heading into Paris, but his second round loss to Italian compatriot Lorenzo Sonego left the door open.

The 23-year-old remains eighth, and he can only be overtaken if Felix Auger-Aliassime reaches the final in Paris.

Auger-Aliassime, who is 290 points adrift of Musetti, will face Valentin Vacherot in the quarter-finals.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik both need Auger-Aliassime to fall in the quarter-finals to remain in contention in the Race.

If Auger-Aliassime does lose to Vacherot, one of Medvedev or Bublik could move above him into the No 9 position if they win the Paris Masters.

Medvedev and Bublik cannot catch Musetti, so they can finish no higher than ninth. They would, therefore, need a player who has qualified for the ATP Finals to withdraw in order to feature.

This is a possibility as there is uncertainty over the participation of Djokovic — who pulled out of last year’s event after qualifying.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was ruled out of the Race after his third round defeat to Zverev on Thursday.

ATP Rankings Race to Turin (before the Paris Masters quarter-finals on October 31, 2025)

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 11,050 – Q (Lost in Paris Masters 2R)

2) Jannik Sinner, 9,200 – Q (Paris Masters QF)

3) Alexander Zverev, 4,760 – Q (Paris Masters QF)

4) Novak Djokovic, 4,580 – Q (Not playing at Paris Masters)

5) Ben Shelton, 3,970 – Q (Paris Masters QF)

6) Taylor Fritz, 3,935 – Q (Lost in Paris Masters 3R)

7) Alex de Minaur, 3,935 – Q (Paris Masters QF)

8) Lorenzo Musetti, 3,685 (Lost in Paris Masters 2R)

Provisional cutoff

9) Felix Auger-Aliassime, 3,395 (Paris Masters QF)

10) Jack Draper, 2,990 (Absent, out of contention)

11) Casper Ruud, 2,835 (Lost in Paris Masters 2R, out of contention)

12) Daniil Medvedev, 2,760 (Paris Masters QF)

13) Alexander Bublik, 2,670 (Paris Masters QF)

