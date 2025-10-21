The ATP Tour indoor swing is firmly underway, and the race to one of the biggest events on the tour calendar is beginning to attract huge attention.

The ATP Finals returns to Turin for the fifth straight year in 2025 and, with less than one month to go until action gets underway at the year-end showpiece, the battle to secure a spot is intensifying.

With key ATP 500 events taking place in Vienna and Basel this week, we look at how the race is currently shaping up.

Who has qualified?

Three men have so far qualified for the year-end championships, with no prizes for guessing who that leading trio are.

Comfortably out in front in the race is world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who has amassed a staggering 11,040 points this season, with world No 2 Jannik Sinner sitting on 8,500 points ahead of the Vienna Open.

Though distant from Alcaraz and Sinner, Novak Djokovic’s points haul of 4,580 has also been enough for him to seal qualification.

However, questions remain about whether the Serbian will play the event, having missed the event in 2024 despite qualification.

Should Djokovic withdraw, the ninth-placed qualifier would seal their place.

Who is in contention?

Though only three players have so far officially qualified, a handful of players also look on the verge of securing their place.

Despite what has been a difficult year by his own high standards, Alexander Zverev sits fourth in the race on 4,280 points, and it is highly unlikely that the two-time ATP Finals champion won’t qualify.

Zverev is the only other player above the 4,000-point mark as things stand, though fifth-placed Taylor Fritz is on 3,835 points, and sixth-placed Ben Shelton is on 3,720 points.

All three are in action this week — Zverev in Vienna, Fritz and Shelton in Basel — and will hope to boost their chances and potentially confirm qualification.

However, Fritz and Shelton have little breathing room over Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti, who are currently seventh and eighth in the race.

Already through to round two in Vienna, de Minaur holds 3,595 points as things stand, with Musetti on 3,485 points ahead of his campaign in the Austrian capital.

However, other contenders will be eyeing up a place in the top eight.

Who else can threaten?

Ninth spot may be enough if Djokovic — or anyone else — ultimately withdraws from the ATP Finals, though reaching the top eight would make life a lot more comfortable.

With tenth-placed Jack Draper and twelfth-placed Holger Rune out of contention due to injury issues, this makes life a lot simpler for the likes of de Minaur and, in particular, Musetti.

However, there are a few key contenders to watch out for.

After a strong start to 2025, Felix Auger Aliassime appeared to drop out of contention, though a run to the US Open semi-final and now his third title of the year in Brussels puts him well in the hunt.

The Canadian sits in ninth place on 3,145 points ahead of his Basel campaign, with the 25-year-old famously very strong on indoor courts.

Auger Aliassime will undoubtedly be a huge qualification threat and is perhaps the most likely figure to disrupt the current top eight, as he looks for a third Basel title this week.

Having won his second title of 2025 in Stockholm this weekend, eleventh-placed Casper Ruud could also be in contention.

In action in Basel this week, the Norwegian holds 2,735 points as things stand — meaning he would need a strong end to 2025 to qualify.

Live ATP Rankings Race to Turin (as of October 21, 2025)

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 11,040 – Q

2) Jannik Sinner, 8,500 – Q

3) Novak Djokovic, 4,580 – Q

4) Alexander Zverev, 4,280

5) Taylor Fritz, 3,835

6) Ben Shelton, 3,720

7) Alex de Minaur, 3,595

8) Lorenzo Musetti, 3,485

Cutoff

9) Felix Auger Aliassime, 3,145

10) Jack Draper, 2,990 [OUT]

11) Casper Ruud, 2,735

12) Holger Rune, 2,590 [OUT]

13) Daniil Medvedev, 2,560

