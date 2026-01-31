The Australian Open final is set, and history is on the line when Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic do battle inside the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night.

Alcaraz sealed his place in the final with a battling five-set triumph over Alexander Zverev on Friday, and the Spaniard could now become the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Djokovic defied the odds in another five-set epic on Friday, snapping a five-match losing streak to reigning champion Jannik Sinner to reach a record-extending 38th Grand Slam final.

The Serbian will now look to become the oldest Grand Slam champion of the Open Era, and become the first player to ever win 25 Grand Slam singles titles.

Though there is still one match to play, there has been plenty of movement in the ATP Rankings — and we look at the big winners and losers from the tournament.

Official ATP Rankings (January 19, 2026)

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 12,050

2) Jannik Sinner, 11,500

3) Alexander Zverev, 5,105

4) Novak Djokovic, 4,780

5) Lorenzo Musetti, 4,105

6) Alex de Minaur, 4,080

7) Ben Shelton, 4,000

8) Felix Auger-Aliassime, 3,990

9) Taylor Fritz, 3,840

10) Alexander Bublik, 3,065

Alcaraz came into the Australian Open as the world No 1 and, with just quarter-final points to defend in Melbourne, the Spaniard’s ranking was not under threat.

Sinner’s status as the world No 2 was also not under pressure, with the Italian well clear of the rest of the top 10 towards the very top of the ATP Rankings.

However, with less than 1,300 points separating world No 3 Zverev and world No 9 Fritz in the pre-tournament rankings, there were plenty of opportunities for movement inside the top 10.

Live ATP Rankings (January 31, 2026)

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 12,950

2) Jannik Sinner, 10,300

3) Novak Djokovic, 5,280 (+1)

4) Alexander Zverev, 4,605 (-1)

5) Lorenzo Musetti, 4,405

6) Alex de Minaur, 4,080

7) Taylor Fritz, 3,950 (+2)

8) Felix Auger-Aliassime, 3,725

9) Ben Shelton, 3,600 (-2)

10) Alexander Bublik, 3,235

Things have worked out perfectly for Alcaraz, who is in the first Australian Open final of his career.

The Spaniard has risen to 12,950 points in the ATP Live Rankings and, with Sinner dropping 1,200 points following his semi-final exit, the 22-year-old will hold a commanding lead regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s final.

There is also good news for Djokovic, who will move back to world No 3 ahead of Zverev when the ATP Rankings update, no matter whether he defeats Alcaraz on Sunday or not.

The biggest loser inside the top 10 is Shelton, who will drop two places to world No 9 after his quarter-final loss to Sinner saw him drop 400 points — having reached the semi-final in 2025.

Though he only reached the fourth round, Shelton’s quarter-final exit and Auger-Aliassime’s opening-round retirement means that Fritz will rise two places to world No 7.

The big winners

Undoubtedly, the biggest ATP Rankings winner is Alcaraz — who will have a commanding lead over key rival Sinner come Monday.

Alcaraz will lead Sinner by 2,650 points should he lose in Sunday’s final, but will move 3,350 points should he beat Djokovic and lift the title.

This is particularly key for his chances of holding on to the world No 1 ranking, with Sinner having no points to defend for the next three months after last year’s doping suspension.

There are no other major movers inside the top 20, though both Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud will rise one spot to 11th and 12th, respectively, with Jack Draper dropping two places to 13th after his withdrawal.

Further down the ranking, rising US star Learner Tien is set to rise five places to a new career-high of world No 24, following his run to a first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Fellow US stars Ethan Quinn and Eliot Spizzirri are also set for boosts after reaching the third round, with Quinn rising 12 spots to 68th, and Spizzirri rising 14 places to 71st.

After a memorable run to the third round during his farewell Australian Open appearance, Stan Wawrinka is set to rise 29 places to world No 105.

The big losers

Perhaps the biggest loser inside the top 100 is Lorenzo Sonego who, after reaching the quarter-final in 2025, will drop 20 places to world No 60 after a second-round exit this fortnight.

Further up the rankings, both Jiri Lehecka and Tommy Paul will drop two spots, to 21st and 22nd, respectively, while Joao Fonseca will fall two places to world No 34.

Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert will drop five places to world No 38 after his opening-round exit to Shelton.

