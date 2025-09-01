ATP Rankings Winners & Losers US Open: Alcaraz No 1, Fritz wins American battle, Djokovic top five, Tiafoe -12

Carlos Alcaraz remains ahead of Jannik Sinner in the ATP Live Rankings with the battle for the No 1 spot set to go down to the wire, while Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic have received boosts at the US Open.

Sinner is still at No 1 in the official ATP Rankings, but it is a different story in the Live Rankings as players have dropped points for the corresponding event 12 months ago before the start of the US Open. It means the Italian lost 2,000 points as he was crowned 2024 champion in New York while Alcaraz was only -50 as he lost in the second round.

As a result, the Spaniard is ahead of his big rival and he will remain there if he outperforms Sinner at the season-ending Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

ATP Top 10 Before US Open

1. Jannik Sinner – 11,480

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 9,590

3. Alexander Zverev – 6,230

4. Taylor Fritz – 5,575

5. Jack Draper – 4,440

6. Ben Shelton – 4,280

7. Novak Djokovic – 4,130

8. Alex de Minaur – 3,545

9. Karen Khachanov – 3,240

10. Lorenzo Musetti – 3,205

There is further good news for Alcaraz as he has already reached the quarter-final after defeating Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets in the fourth round, while he is also yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Sinner still has to play his last-16 encounter.

World No 3 Alexander Zverev has already exited the US Open and he could slip down the rankings, but his two rivals – Fritz and Djokovic – will need to win the title in order to pass him in the rankings.

Fritz and Djokovic will square off in the quarter-final with the winner facing either Alcaraz or Jiri Lehecka.

Fritz was in danger of losing the American No 1 ranking to Ben Shelton after the tournament, but the sixth seed’s third-round retirement put an end to that battle. The odds of reaching the semi-final are heavily stacked against Fritz as he has a 0-10 record against Djokovic.

Sticking with Djokovic, he started at No 7, but the 24-time Grand Slam winner has climbed two places to No 5.

ATP Top 10 In Live Rankings

1. Carlos Alcaraz – 9,940

2. Jannik Sinner – 9,680

3. Alexander Zverev – 5,930

4. Taylor Fritz – 4,675

5. Novak Djokovic – 4,430

6. Ben Shelton – 4,280

7. Jack Draper – 3,690

8. Alex de Minaur – 3,345

9. Lorenzo Musetti – 3,305

10. Karen Khachanov – 3,280

The Winners

Outside the top 10, Lehecka has reached the quarter-final of the US Open for the first time and he is up six places in the Live Rankings to a new high of No 15. He is three spots ahead of Alexander Bublik, who is up six after reaching the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime is back in the top 20 as he is projected to rise seven places to No 20 after his upset win over Zverev in the third round.

French veteran Adrian Mannarino also made it to the last 16 before losing against Lehecka and he is +22 to No 55 while compatriot Rinderknech is two spots below him after jumping 25 places.

Kamil Majchrzak is the new Polish No 1 as he overtook Hubert Hurkacz with his 14-place rise to No 62 after reaching the fourth round while Jan Lennard Struff is back up to No 98 (+46).

But the biggest winner so far is Leandro Riedi as the Swiss came through qualifying and now finds himself in the fourth round. He is +271 to No 164 with his career best 117.

The Losers

For now, those who will be disappointed after the US Open with 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev down four places in the Live Rankings to No 17 after his first-round exit.

Frances Tiafoe lost a round later and he is projected to drop 12 places to No 29 while Australian Jordan Thompson reached the fourth round in 2024, but he lost in round and will slip 19 spots to No 57.

The rest of the big names are relatively unscathed so far despite poor performances with Holger Rune (11) and Casper Ruud (12) keeping their positions while Stefanos Tsitsipas is up one to No 27.