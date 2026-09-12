Alexander Zverev continues to claw his way closer to Jannik Sinner in the rankings, but Carlos Alcaraz has dropped off after he failed to defend his US Open title while Novak Djokovic is a big dropper.

With Sinner dominating the first part of the 2026 season, Zverev at one point found himself more than 9,000 points behind the Italian in the official ATP Rankings, but his French Open title and his runner-up finish at Wimbledon helped him to edge closer.

And he has again managed to chip away at the lead with his run to the final at Flushing Meadows with the gap to Sinner – who missed the tournament due to injury – reduced to 2,510 ahead of the showpiece match while he could find himself 1,810 points adrift if he wins the title.

Third-placed Alcaraz was 630 points behind Zverev before the season-ending Grand Slam as he missed four months of action due to injury and the gap increased after he lost in the quarter-final of the US Open.

ATP Rankings Top 10 Before US Open

1. Jannik Sinner – 12,800

2. Alexander Zverev – 7,790

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 7,160

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 4,640

5. Novak Djokovic – 3,770

6. Flavio Cobolli – 3,720

7. Alex de Minaur – 3,650

8. Daniil Medvedev – 3,580

9. Ben Shelton – 3,480

10. Taylor Fritz – 3,475

The Spaniard dropped 2,000 points at the start of the tournament and earned only 400 for reaching the last eight, meaning he is now more than 3,000 points behind Zverev while Ben Shelton has managed to close the gap to 880 points.

Shelton’s run to the semi-final has seen him surge five places to a new career-high of No 4 in the Live Rankings and he could find himself just 180 points behind Alcaraz if he wins the 2026 US Open.

US Open News

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Fellow American Frances Tiafoe has surged four places to a new best of No 8 after his run to the semi-final.

Felix Auger-Aliassime started the US Open in fourth place and had an opportunity to put pressure on Alcaraz, but he lost in the second round and dropped one spot while Daniil Medvedev is up two places to No 6 after reaching the round of 16.

Live ATP Rankings Top 10 Ahead Of US Open Final

1. Jannik Sinner – 11,500

2. Alexander Zverev – 8,990/9,690

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 5,560

4. Ben Shelton – 4,680/5,380 (+5)

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 3,890 (-1)

6. Daniil Medvedev – 3,770 (+2)

7. Flavio Cobolli – 3,720 (-1)

8. Frances Tiafoe – 3,380 (+4)

9. Alex de Minaur – 3,300

10. Taylor Fritz – 3,175

The name Novak Djokovic is absent from the top 10 for the first time since July 2018 after the 24-time Grand Slam winner slumped to a shock first-round defeat to Mariano Navone.

Djokovic was defending 800 points from his semi-final run 12 months ago, but his early exit means he dropped 790 points and, as a result, he -7 to No 12.

Lorenzo Musetti has also suffered a slump as he is down six places to No 20 after he lost in the second round.

Other Big Winners

2026 US Open semi-finalist Karen Khachanov – who has peaked at No 8 in the rankings – has surged 24 places to No 26 on the back of his run to the last four while quarter-finalist Alexander Blockx is +7 to a new high of No 27.

Alex Michelsen also reached the last eight and he has earned a 12-place jump to No 34 while Botic van de Zandschulp is +30 to No 40.

Stefanos Tsitsipas found some form again in New York with a round of 16 appearance, climbing nine places to No 44 while Frenchman Arthur Gea surged 24 places to No 63.

American Michael Zheng is +19 to No 88, Great Britain’s Toby Samuel is +17 to No 93 and China’s Yibing Wu +16 to No 97.

Australian Dane Sweeny pulled off a few surprise results to reach the round of 16 and he is up 15 places to No 108.

Other Big Losers

Raphael Collignon lost in the first round and drops nine places to No 47 and he is one place ahead of Nuno Borges, who is -7 after also exiting early in New York. Thiago Agustin Tirante is -10 to No 52, Juan Manuel Cerundolo -8 to No 53.

Jan-Lennard Struff has dropped 20 places to No 66, Daniel Altmaier is -11 to No 68, Jaume Munar -16 to No 71, Tomas Machac -16 to No 74, Alex Molcan -12 to No 98.

Holger Rune and Jack Draper both missed the US Open and the former is -7 to No 140, while Draper slipped 10 places to No 151.