Carlos Alcaraz has completed the Career Grand Slam but there are still some ATP 1000s on his to-do list.

Carlos Alcaraz has completed the Career Grand Slam after his Australian Open win but which trophies has he yet to get his hands on?

The Spaniard’s win over Novak Djokovic made him the youngest man in ATP history to win every Grand Slam but there are still some ATP 1000 tournaments Alcaraz has yet to win.

Here’s what’s missing off his already impressive resume:

Canadian Open

Alcaraz has only entered the Canadian Open on two occasions but has yet to make it past the quarters.

His first attempt came in 2022 when he was knocked out by Tommy Paul in the second round before he was bested by the same man in 2023.

Shanghai Masters

As with Canada, Alcaraz has only appeared in Shanghai twice, starting with 2023 where he entered as the top seed.

The Spaniard looked to be cruising to the later rounds but suffered a shock upset to No.18 seed Grigor Dimitrov.

The following year, he was back and reached the quarter finals but it was another surprise exit when he lost to No.30 seed Tomas Machac.

He missed the tournament in 2025, opting to take an extended break to allow an ankle injury to fully heal.

Paris Masters

Of all the ATP 1000 tournaments, it is the Paris Masters that has proven to be the most tricky for Alcaraz so far.

To date, he has entered the competition five times but has suffered two second round defeats and only ever made it as far as the quarters.

His first attempt came in 2021 which saw him defeat Jannik Sinner in the second round but lose to the unseeded Hugo Gaston in the third round.

Alcaraz’s best attempt to date came in 2022 when he reached the quarters, defeating Yoshihito Nishioka and Grigor Dimitrov on the way but he was forced to retire due to an abdominal strain.

Since then, Alcaraz has only made it past the second round on one occasion.

ATP Finals

After completing his Grand Slam set, Alcaraz will surely want the ATP Finals trophy to add to it.

He first qualified for the year-end showpiece in 2022 but withdrew due to an internal oblique muscle tear in his left abdominal wall.

He made his debut in 2023, topping his group but ran into eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals and lost in straight sets.

In 2024, he was the surprise exit from the group stages after defeats to Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud.

Last time out, he topped his group and won in the semis for the first time to set-up another final with his rival Sinner.

On this occasion, it was the Italian who emerged triumphant, beating Alcaraz 7-6, 7-5 to ensure the Spaniard’s wait for the trophy goes on for another year at least.

