2026 ATP Washington Open Entry List, Prize Money: Draper returns as Auger-Aliassime among 5 top 10 stars
The 2026 North American hard-court season on the ATP Tour will begin with the Washington Open, and five top 10 players are set to star.
This year’s Washington Open, which will be held from 27 July to 2 August, will mark the 57th edition of the men’s tournament in the U.S. capital.
The ATP 500 tournament in Washington, which is known as the Mubadala Citi DC Open for sponsorship reasons, is staged at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.
Alex de Minaur is the reigning champion, having beaten Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in last year’s final.
How many players will be in the Washington Open draw, and who will be seeded?
The main draw size for the men’s event in Washington has been reduced from 48 players to 32 players for this year’s tournament.
The eight seeds are set to be: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, Learner Tien and Frances Tiafoe.
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Which players have received wildcards?
The four main draw wildcards have been awarded to Ben Shelton, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jack Draper and Kei Nishikori.
Shelton needed a wildcard to play as he was not on the initial entry list, while Tsitsipas, Draper and Nishikori were not ranked highly enough to enter directly.
How much prize money will be on offer?
According to the ATP Tour website, the total prize money pot for the 2026 men’s event in Washington is $2,469,450.
Washington Open ATP ranking points breakdown
Champion: 500 points
Finalist: 330 points
Semi-finals: 200 points
Quarter-finals: 100 points
Round of 16: 50 points
First round: 0 point
2026 Washington Open ATP Entry List
1. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada
2. Alex de Minaur, Australia
3. Ben Shelton, United States (WC)
4. Daniil Medvedev
5. Taylor Fritz, United States
6. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy
7. Learner Tien, United States
8. Frances Tiafoe, United States
Tommy Paul, United States
Rafael Jodar, Spain
Jakub Mensik, Czechia
Brandon Nakashima, United States
Alex Michelsen, United States
Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands
Ugo Humbert, France
Matteo Arnaldi, Italy
Alejandro Tabilo, Chile
Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina
Arthur Rinderknech, France
Adrian Mannarino, France
Zizou Bergs, Belgium
Kamil Majchrzak, Poland
Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece (WC)
Jack Draper, Great Britain (WC)
Kei Nishikori, Japan (WC)
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