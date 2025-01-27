Jannik Sinner’s hard-court dominance continued as the world No 1 breezed to the 2025 Australian Open title this past weekend.

With the dust settling on action Down Under, we look back at the big winners and losers from the men’s singles event.

Big winners

Jannik Sinner: Sinner further highlighted his status as the best player in the world with an emphatic run to a third Grand Slam title. The world No 1 dropped just two sets in Melbourne and his dominance in the final highlighted the gap between him and the rest of the field on hard courts.

Ben Shelton: Shelton was beaten in the last four by Sinner but a run to a second major semi-final was hugely encouraging for the American. He is back comfortably inside the top 20 after a bumpy 2024.

Lorenzo Sonego: Tour veteran Sonego was one of the surprise breakout stars of the Australian Open, with the 29-year-old reaching his first Grand Slam quarter-final. He will be an entertaining watch in 2025 – if he can continue this momentum.

Big losers

Alexander Zverev: It is difficult to put a tournament runner-up as a big ‘loser’ from an event, but this was Zverev’s third defeat in as many major finals – and arguably his worst performance in a Slam final. A maiden major title still feels far away for the German.

Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz played so well on his way to the quarter-final but then failed to take advantage against a hampered Novak Djokovic. Tactically, there is still plenty to work on for the four-time Grand Slam champion.

Daniil Medvedev: Medvedev’s stuttering form continued with a surprise second-round loss to Learner Tien – his earliest Australian Open exit since 2018. The Russian looks far from Grand Slam contention as things stand.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: Much like Medvedev, Tsitsipas’ struggles continued as he was dumped out in round one by Alex Michelsen. It does not seem like he will return to the top 10 soon.

Winner…and loser?

Novak Djokovic: Djokovic arguably played his best tennis in months on his way to a 12th semi-final Down Under, only for injury to end his hopes in Melbourne. Physically, his chances of a 25th major could be waning.

Tommy Paul: Paul reached his third Grand Slam quarter-final and broke into the top 10 as a result – but should he have beaten Zverev in the last eight? It could go down as a missed chance for the US star.

Gael Monfils: After his Auckland run, Monfils continued to defy his age in Melbourne, beating Taylor Fritz in round three. His retirement in round four signalled a sad end to his tournament.

Alex de Minaur: De Minaur reached his first Australian Open quarter-final and has now reached the last eight of the past four Grand Slams, though his emphatic loss to Sinner shows it will be tough for him to push any further.

