Elena Rybakina and 2025 Bad Homburg runner-up Iga Swiatek will headline the 2026 edition of the WTA 500 tournament in Germany while Venus Williams will make her singles return.

World No 2 Rybakina and No 3 Swiatek are among five top-10 players who are on the entry list along with world No 5 Mirra Andreeva, No 8 Elina Svitolina and No 10 Karolina Muchova.

The fifth edition of the Bad Homburg Open will start on 21 June with the final set for Saturday, 27 June and, along with the WTA 250 Eastbourne Open taking place at the same stage, it gives players a last chance to prepare for Wimbledon as the grass-court Grand Slam starts on Monday, 29 June.

Jessica Pegula is the defending champion as she defeated Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 in last year’s final, but the American won’t return to defend her crown with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No 6 Amanda Anisimova, No 7 Coco Gauff and the injured world No 9 Victoria Mboko the other top-10 stars who have not played.

How Many Players Are On The Entry List And Who Are The Seeds?

The Bad Homburg Open is a 28-player singles draw and 24 have earned direct entries, four will come from the qualifying tournaments and four will get the nod thanks to wildcards.

Three of the four wildcards have been announced with Alex Eala, Eva Lys and Venus Williams earning entries.

WTA News

A look at Emma Raducanu and Alex Eala’s Wimbledon seeding chances

Aryna Sabalenka’s coach admits the mistake they’ve made this season – ‘It didn’t work out’

Williams has slipped to No 462 in the WTA Rankings with her most recent match coming in March at the Madrid Open where she lost in the first round and you have to go back to the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open last August for her last singles win.

In terms of the seeds, Rybakina was a late addition to the entry list and will go into the top line of the draw with Swiatek, Andreeva, Svitolina, Muchova, Linda Noskova, Naomi Osaka and Diana Shnaider the other seeded players.

Rybakina has had a busy grass-court campaign as she played at Queen’s Club last week and is also in action at the Berlin Open this week while Swiatek will be in action for the first time since Roland Garros.

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva will also play her first grass event of the year after she withdrew from this week’s tournament in Berlin.

The top four players will have byes into the second round.

There have been two withdrawals as the injured Hailey Baptiste as well as Sorana Cirstea have pulled out and they have been replaced by Rybakina and Wang Xinyu.

When Is The Draw?

The draw is set for either Friday or Saturday with first-round matches getting underway on Sunday.

Prize Money Available

Pegula earned €142,610 ($164,002) last year when she won the title, while Swiatek went home with €87,825 ($100,999), but this year’s champion will receive €161,310 ($185,000) and the runner-up will get €99,565 ($114,000).

Full breakdown

First round: €11,309

Second round: €15,690

Quarterfinal: €30,435

Semifinal: €57,395

Finalist: €99,565

Champion: €161,310

2026 Bad Homburg Entry List

1. Elena Rybakina

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Mirra Andreeva

4. Elena Svitolina

5. Karolina Muchova

6. Linda Noskova

7. Naomi Osaka

8. Diana Shnaider

Iva Jovic

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Anna Kalinskaya

Leylah Fernandez

Clara Tauson

Elise Mertens

Emma Navarro

Anastasia Potapova

Ann Li

Wang Xinyu

Ludmilla Samsonova

Alex Eala (WC

Eva Lys (WC)

Venus Williams (WC)

TBC – WC

TBC – Qualifying

TBC – Qualifying

TBC – Qualifying

TBC – Qualifying