Carlos Alcaraz headlines a strong field at the 2026 Barcelona Open, with four of the top seven players in the ATP Rankings set to star.

The ATP 500 tournament staged at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona has long been a popular stop on the men’s tour during the European clay-court season.

This year’s Barcelona Open, which will be held from April 13 to 19, will be the 72nd edition of the tournament.

In 2017, the centre court of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona was named after Spanish icon Rafael Nadal — who finished his career with a record 12 titles at the Barcelona Open.

Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, Mats Wilander, Ilie Nastase, Thomas Muster and Marat Safin also feature on a star-studded list of champions.

Holger Rune is the reigning champion, having overcome Alcaraz in the 2025 championship match to claim his maiden crown in Barcelona.

The Dane will not defend his title, though, as he is working his way towards a return to the tour having suffered an Achilles injury in October.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The Barcelona Open singles main draw will feature 32 players, including eight seeds, and it will be played over five rounds with no opening round byes.

There are six spots available in the main draw for qualifiers, while four wildcards will be awarded.

Who has received wildcards?

Rafael Jodar, the 19-year-old Spanish rising star ranked 57th, is the only player to receive a wildcard so far.

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How much prize money is on offer?

The total prize money pot for the 2026 Barcelona Open is €2,950,310.

Barcelona Open ranking points breakdown

Winner: 500 points

Finalist: 330 points

Semi-finalist: 200 points

Quarter-finalist: 100 points

Second Round: 50 points

First Round: 0 points

Which former champions will play?

Alcaraz (2022 and 2023) and Casper Ruud (2024) are the two former Barcelona Open champions who are set to compete.

Barcelona Open 2026 Singles Entry List

Eight players in the top 20 of the current ATP Rankings are set to feature in Barcelona, with Alcaraz joined by Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ruud, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

1) Carlos Alcaraz

2) Lorenzo Musetti

3) Alex de Minaur

4) Felix Auger-Aliassime

5) Casper Ruud

6) Karen Khachanov

7) Andrey Rublev

8) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Learner Tien

Cameron Norrie

Valentin Vacherot

Jack Draper

Brandon Nakashima

Arthur Fils

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Corentin Moutet

Ugo Humbert

Jaume Munar

Adrian Mannarino

Tomas Machac

Nuno Borges

Rafael Jodar (WC)

(WC) To be confirmed

(WC) To be confirmed

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