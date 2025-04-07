The clay-court swing is well and truly underway and while not a Masters 1000 event, the Barcelona Open remains one of the most popular events of the spring.

With just one week to go until main draw action gets underway, here’s our complete guide to the tournament.

Barcelona Open Seeds

1) Carlos Alcaraz

2) Casper Ruud

3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

4) Andrey Rublev

5) Alex de Minaur

6) Holger Rune

7) Arthur Fils

8) Lorenzo Musetti

Key takeaways

The key takeaway from the top eight seeds is the return of home favourite Alcaraz, who lifted the title in 2022 and 2023.

World No 3 Alcaraz was forced to miss the 2024 tournament due to injury and will head into next week’s event on a 10-match win streak in Barcelona.

Among his main rivals will be world No 7 and second seed Ruud, who lifted the biggest title of his career in Barcelona a year ago.

The Norwegian is one of the strongest clay-courters on the ATP and will look to join the likes of Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in successfully defending the title at the ATP 500 event.

Also returning is world No 8 Tsitsipas, who will hope he can finally get his hands on the title after four previous final defeats.

The Greek lost to Nadal in the 2018 and 2021 finals, to Alcaraz in 2023, and to Ruud in 2024.

Rounding out the top four seeds is world No 9 Rublev, who is ranked just ahead of world No 10 – and fifth seed – de Minaur.

Searching for his first ATP title in almost two years, world No 12 Rune is seeded sixth, with world No 15 Fils seeded seventh and No 16 Musetti seeded eighth

When is the draw?

The draw is set to take place on the afternoon of Saturday, April 12.

Action and potential ranking implications from this week’s Monte Carlo Masters will not impact the seedings, with these set from this week’s ATP Rankings.

This year’s event will revert to a 32-player format, moving away from the 48-player format used in previous seasons.

Tournament dates

Qualifying action at the Barcelona Open will start on April 12 and take place over the weekend, finishing on April 13.

Main draw action will begin on Monday, April 14, and the event will conclude with both the men’s singles and men’s doubles final on Sunday, April 20.

The singles quarter-finals will take place on Friday, 18 April, and the semi-finals on Saturday, 19 April.

Round one action will be held across 14-15 April, with round two across 16-17 April.

Ranking points and prize money

The event is an ATP 500 tournament, meaning the eventual champion will take home 500 ATP ranking points.

The beaten finalist will take home 330 points, while the beaten semi-finalists will earn 200 ranking points.

Players who reach the quarter-final will earn 100 points, while players defeated in the round of 16 earn 50 points.

Whoever lifts the title will receive a substantial $535,185 in prize money, one of the biggest payouts from any ATP 500 event.

A prize money payout of $285,435 will be awarded to the runner-up, while the semi-finalists will receive $148,065 for their efforts.

$77,305 will be awarded to the quarter-finalists, $40,735 to those who fall in the round of 16, and $22,305 for players who are beaten in the opening round.

