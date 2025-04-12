There are two big ATP 500 events on the calendar next week with Spain hosting the Barcelona Open while the Bavarian International Tennis Championships/BMW Open will be staged in Munich, Germany.

Both tournaments are 32-player single draws with the Barcelona event reduced from a 48-player draw in 2024 while Munich was upgraded from a 28-player ATP 250 event.

Barcelona will hand out four wildcards while six players will come through qualifying while over in Munich there will be three wildcard entries with four coming through qualifying.

World No 3 Carlos Alcaraz will headline the event in his home country with defending champion Casper Ruud as well as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune also in the draw.

Home favourite and two-time champion Alexander Zverev is the top seed in Munich and he will be joined by Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jakub Mensik.

The German tournament, though, has had some setbacks with second seed Taylor Fritz as well as Hubert Hurkacz and Matteo Berrettini withdrawing.

The same amount of points will be on offer at the two events as both are ATP 500 (32S) tournaments and there are no byes into the second round for the top seeds.

Points on offer:

Champion – 500

Finalist – 330

Quarter-finalist – 100

Round of 16 – 50

Round of 32 – 0

The battle for the No 2 ranking will also continue at the two events with Alcaraz and Zverev involved in a tight battle. As things stand, Zverev has a 400-point lead over the Spaniard but Alcaraz will move ahead if he wins this week’s Monte Carlo Masters.

Neither player has points to defend next week so it could go down the wire again.

But there is a bit of difference when it comes to money that will be paid out during the two tournaments.

The Barcelona Open offers more prize money than the BMW Open, but there is a “catch” as the winner in Munich will also win a new all-electric BMW iX M70, which is worth about €124,900.

There was a home win in Germany in 2024 with Jan-Lennard Struff driving off with an all-electric BMW i5 M60 while he earned €88,125, much lower than this year as it was an ATP 250 event.

But he was certainly impressed with new his BMW as he stated: “That’s a fantastic car. I’m just happy.”

This year there is a 430% increase in prize money for the champion while the player who finishes runner-up will see a 389% increase in his cheque.

Full prize money breaking down:

Barcelona Open v BMW Open

Champion

€535,185 v €467,485

Finalist

€285,435 v €251,555

Semi-finalist

€148,065 v €134,065

Quarter-finalist

€77,395 v €68,490

Second Round/Round of 16

€40,735 v €36,560

First Round/Round of 32

€22,305 v €19,500

There is a 9.58% increase in the Barcelona Open champion’s cheque this year as Ruud earned €488,390 in 2024 while the runner-up earned €260,475.