The total number of players to withdraw from the 2026 Barcelona Open has climbed to seven after Jack Draper’s mid-match retirement due to injury.

This year’s Barcelona Open is the 73rd edition of the prestigious clay-court tournament staged at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona.

Main draw action at the ATP 500 tournament began on Monday 13 April, and it will conclude with the final on Sunday 19 April.

Holger Rune is the reigning champion, having overcome Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 title match to claim his maiden crown in Barcelona.

The Dane is not defending his title, though, as he is working his way towards a return to action having suffered an Achilles injury in October.

The main draw at the Barcelona Open features 32 players, with eight seeds, and it is played over five rounds with no first round byes.

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2026 Barcelona Open withdrawals/retirements

Five players withdrew before the Barcelona Open draw was made on Saturday: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud, Learner Tien, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Ugo Humbert.

Valentin Vacherot reached the semi-finals at the Monte Carlo Masters — his home event — last week, losing to Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday.

The Monegasque was in the Barcelona draw and seeded sixth, but he pulled out before his opening match. He was replaced by lucky loser Marco Trungelliti.

2026 Barcelona Open pre-tournament/pre-match withdrawals

Felix Auger-Aliassime (world No 5) – replaced by Camilo Ugo Carabelli

– replaced by Camilo Ugo Carabelli Casper Ruud (world No 12) – replaced by Reilly Opelka

– replaced by Reilly Opelka Valentin Vacherot (world No 17) – replaced by Marco Trungelliti

– replaced by Marco Trungelliti Learner Tien (world No 22) – replaced by Terence Atmane

replaced by Terence Atmane Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (world No 23) – replaced by Sebastian Baez

– replaced by Sebastian Baez Ugo Humbert (world No 34) – replaced by Mariano Navone

Draper, the No 8 seed in Barcelona, was trailing world No 29 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 3-6, 1-4 in his first round match on Monday when he retired.

The 24-year-old, Brit, who returned to the tour in February following five months out due to a bone stress issue in his left arm, was struggling with a knee injury in Barcelona.

The former world No 4, who is currently ranked 28th, was playing his first match since his defeat to Reilly Opelka in the second round of the Miami Open last month.

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