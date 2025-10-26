Belinda Bencic is on the verge of a return to the top 10 of the WTA Rankings following her title run at the Pan Pacific Open while runner-up Linda Noskova has earned a new career-high ranking.

Former world No 4 Bencic won her second title of the 2025 WTA Tour and 10th overall with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Noskova at the WTA 500 event at the Ariake Coliseum – the same venue where she won gold in the women’s singles in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics.

With the win Bencic will continue her surge up the rankings while Noskova – who also finished runner-up to Amanda Anisimova at the WTA 1000 China Open earlier in October – also remains on the charge in the rankings.

WTA Points Earned In Tokyo

Players earn 500 ranking points for winning a WTA 500 event, but they also have to defend points from the same period the previous year as the WTA uses a 52-week rolling, cumulative system.

Bencic – who also won the Abu Dhabi WTA 500 event in February – will earn 484 points for her title and will climb two places in the rankings to No 11.

It is quite a rise for a player who started the year at No 421 after more than a year out of the game. The Swiss broke back into the top 100 at the beginning of February and returned to the top 50 just over a month later.

Following her run to the semi-final at Wimbledon, she made her top 20 comeback and now finds herself on the cusp of a return to the top 10.

WTA News

Noskova only made her top 20 bow following her run to the final of the China Open at the start of October, but she started the Pan Pacific Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Japan Open last week.

She had some good fortune during her run in Tokyo as only played one completed match before the final and that was in the second round when she beat McCartney Kessler in three sets. Anna Kalinskaya retired from their quarter-final match after the first set while Elena Rybakina withdrew from their semi-final encounter.

Noskova earned 265 ranking points and will climb two places to a new high of No 13.

Prize Money Earned By Finalists

Bencic had started the tournament with $2,438,954 in prize money so far in 2025, while her career tally was $14,685,524.

The fifth seed has picked up a cheque of $164,000 for her four wins at the WTA 500 event to edge closer to the $15m mark in career prize money.

Noskova, meanwhile, had earned $4,459,619 over the course of her career with $2,122,383 of that tally coming 2025 and she has added another $101,000 to her bank account.