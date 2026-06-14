Ben Shelton has won his maiden grass-court title after beating Taylor Fritz in the all-American final at the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

Playing in his eighth ATP Tour final, the world No 5 overcame a second-set slump during which he was broken twice to beat Fritz 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 and claim his sixth top-level singles trophy.

Top seed Shelton broke in game three of the opening set and game nine of the decider to set up his third title win of the 2026 season following a win in the hard courts of Dallas in February – where he also beat Fritz in the final – and the clay in Munich in April.

The 23-year-old has now won three hard-court titles, two on clay and one on grass.

ATP Ranking Points Earned In Stuttgart

Shelton started the tournament at No 5 in the rankings with 3,920 points while Fritz was down in ninth with 3,720 points.

With the ATP using a rolling, 52-week cumulative system to determine the rankings, both had points to defend from the same period last year as Shelton reached the semi-final in Stuttgart, so he dropped 100 points at the start of the 2026 edition.

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Fritz, meanwhile, is the defending champion so he lost 250 points.

Shelton, has managed to outdo last year’s run so he ends with +150 points and retains fifth place in the ATP Live Rankings with 4,070 points although Alex de Minaur can still move ahead of him if the Australian wins the Libema Open.

Meanwhile, Fritz’s failure to defend his title means he is -85, but he will remain at No 9 in the rankings when it is updated on Monday as he has nearly 200-point lead over 10th-placed Flavio Cobolli.

Prize Money Earned

Shelton had earned $1,995,052 so far in 2026 before heading to Germany with his overall total sitting at $13,457,322.

The top seed has earned another $133,831 (€116,855/£98,558) for his latest title run – a decent increase from the $124,328 that Fritz won in 2025.

Before the 2026 Stuttgart Open started, Fritz was on $30,540,303 in career prize money with $1,224,395 of that coming so far in 2026.

The American has added another $78,073 (€68,170/£57,496) to his tally.

Both Shelton and Fritz will be back in action in Germany next week as they have both entered the Halle Open and they could meet again in the quarter-final as they are both in the top half of the draw along with French Open champion and top seed Alexander Zverev.