Alejandro Davidovich Fokina remains one of the best players in history not to secure an ATP singles title after an agonisingly defeat to Alex de Minaur at the Citi DC Open.

Here, we rank the seven best active players on the men’s tour who have not won a singles title.

7. Fabian Marozsan

Fabian Marozsan is yet to reach an ATP Tour title match, but he was a quarter-finalist at Masters events in Shanghai in 2023 and Miami in 2024.

The Hungarian has registered six wins over top 10-ranked opponents, with his first and biggest upset coming against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Italian Open.

The 25-year-old, currently ranked 56th, attained his career-best ranking to date of 36th in May 2024.

6. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Tomas Martin Etcheverry is a three-time runner-up, with all of his finals at clay-court ATP 250 events.

The Argentine came within two points of victory against Nicolas Jarry in the 2023 Chile Open final before falling in three sets.

Etcheverry then lost to Frances Tiafoe in two tiebreaks in the Houston title match the following month.

At the 2024 Lyon Open, Etcheverry fell 7-9 in a third set tiebreak to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard after having a match point.

The current world No 60 was a quarter-finalist at the 2023 French Open — his best Grand Slam run.

The 26-year-old peaked at 27th in the rankings in February 2024.

5. Matteo Arnaldi

Matteo Arnaldi is currently ranked 43rd in the world and reached his career-high of 30th in August 2024.

The Italian is yet to reach an ATP Tour singles final, but he has made two deep runs at Masters 1000 events: semi-finals at the 2024 Canadian Open and quarter-finals at the 2025 Madrid Open.

The 24-year-old has claimed five top 10 wins, with the biggest and most recent his second round upset of Novak Djokovic in Madrid this year.

Arnaldi has twice reached the fourth round at majors: the 2023 US Open and the 2024 French Open.

4. Alex Michelsen

Alex Michelsen sits 34th in the ATP Rankings, having reached his highest ranking to date of world No 30 earlier this month.

The American has lost in three finals, all of which have been at ATP 250 level in his home nation.

Michelsen lost back-to-back finals at the grass-court event in Newport against Adrian Mannarino in 2023 and Marcos Giron in 2024. He was also beaten by Lorenzo Sonego in the Winston Salem title match in August 2024.

The 20-year-old achieved his best Grand Slam result so far at the 2025 Australian Open, where he made the last 16.

3. Botic van de Zandschulp

While Botic van de Zandschulp is currently ranked 86th in the world, he reached a career-high position of 22nd in August 2022.

Both of van de Zandschulp’s career finals came at the clay-court 250 in Munich: in 2022 and 2023.

The Dutchman was forced to retire due to injury when leading 4-3 in the opening set against Holger Rune in the first final.

A year later, he lost to the same opponent in heartbreaking fashion as he squandered four championship points and failed to serve the match out three times in the final set before a cramping Rune prevailed in a tiebreak.

Van de Zandschulp made the quarter-finals of thce 2021 US Open as a qualifier, while he made the last 16 at Wimbledon the next year.

He stunned Alcaraz in straight sets at the 2024 US Open and upset Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters — two of his eight career top 10 wins.

2. Hyeon Chung

Hyeon Chung has worked his way back up to 364th in the rankings this year after having largely endured an injury nightmare since his emergence as one of the brightest talents in the sport.

The South Korean stunned both Alexander Zverev and Djokovic en route to the semi-finals of the 2018 Australian Open after winning the inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals at the end of 2017.

The 29-year-old won an impressive nine titles at ATP Challenger level between 2014 and 2019, but he has not reached an ATP Tour title match.

Chung reached a career-high ranking of 19th in April 2018.

1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is the only player among the current top 32 in the ATP Rankings without a singles title to their name.

The Spaniard is a four-time runner-up on the tour, with his maiden final coming at the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters, where he lost 3-6, 6-7(3) to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Davidovich Fokina’s other three finals have all come in 2025 — the first of which ended in a 6-3, 1-6, 5-7 defeat to Miomir Kecmanovic at the Delray Beach ATP 250 in February after he led 5-2 in the decider and had two championship points.

Later that month, Davidovich Fokina fell 6-7(6), 2-6 to Tomas Machac in the title match at the Mexican Open ATP 500 in Acapulco.

His latest final at the ATP 500 in Washington followed a similar pattern to the Delray Beach loss as he went down 7-5, 1-6, 6-7(3) to Alex de Minaur after having three championship points and seeing a 5-2 lead evaporate in the third set.

The 26-year-old is currently at a career-high ranking of 19th, while his best Grand Slam result was reaching the quarter-finals at the 2021 French Open. He has also reached the fourth round at the US Open twice and the Australian Open once.

Davidovich Fokina has recorded 12 wins over top 10 players, including Djokovic at the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters when the Serbian was world No 1.

Honourable mentions

Corentin Moutet, Jaume Munar and Learner Tien.

