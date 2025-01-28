Twenty Grand Slams down, 19 to go: we are effectively just past the halfway point of the tennis decade.

The 2020s have proven to be a highly intriguing era of tennis so far, with big retirements, new stars rising, and plenty of hot talking points.

At the halfway point of the decade, we’ve decided to rank the nine greatest WTA Tour players of the decade so far.

We are only focusing on results from 2020 onwards, and are looking at a combination of Grand Slam results, titles won, overall consistency, and ranking.

9) Naomi Osaka

For an array of reasons, Osaka’s career has been rather stop-start in the 2020s – though it is hard to argue against winning two Grand Slam titles.

Osaka was the champion at the US Open in 2020 and followed that up with a second Australian Open triumph in 2021.

She has yet to win a title since then amid time away from the game due to a mental health break – and then welcoming her first child – though a recent final in Auckland suggests she could be on her way back up.

8) Jessica Pegula

One of the most successful late bloomers in recent years, US star Pegula has become one of the most consistent players of the era.

The American broke through to reach her first Grand Slam final at the US Open last summer, having previously been a quarter-finalist at the other three Slams.

Three of Pegula’s five titles this decade have been at WTA 1000 level, while she has reached a career-high of world No 3.

7) Ons Jabeur

Fan favourite Jabeur is undoubtedly one of the greatest talents of her generation, and has blazed an inspiring trail with huge success in recent years.

The Tunisian is yet to win a Grand Slam but reached back-to-back Wimbledon finals in 2022 and 2023, and was also a beaten finalist at the US Open in 2022.

Also an Australian Open and French Open quarter-finalist, Jabeur has been ranked as high as second and has won five WTA titles – including the Madrid Open in 2022.

6) Barbora Krejcikova

The decade’s ultimate surprise package, Czech star Krejcikova has defied the odds to win two Grand Slam singles titles.

She was unseeded when she won the French Open in 2021 and was down as the 31st seed when she triumphed at Wimbledon in 2024.

Krejcikova was the world No 2 at the peak of her powers and has reached at least the quarter-final at all four majors, winning eight titles.

5) Elena Rybakina

Rybakina’s career has been scuppered by illness and injury at points but there is no denying the former world No 3 has been a formidable force at the peak of her powers.

The Kazakh is probably best remembered for her Wimbledon triumph in 2022 but was also the Australian Open runner-up in 2023, and has remained a top-10 mainstay since then.

She has won seven WTA titles this decade, including notable triumphs at Indian Wells and Rome, and has reached 16 finals in total – recording several key wins over her greatest rivals.

4) Ashleigh Barty

Barty’s career was short, but certainly sweet, and saw her climb some of the greatest heights in tennis history.

After winning the French Open before the turn of the decade, the Australian won Wimbledon in 2021 and triumphed at her home Slam in Melbourne in 2022 – before retiring aged 25.

The Australian won eight titles across the decade and was ranked as the world No 1 until her sudden retirement in March 2022.

3) Coco Gauff

Picking between Gauff and Barty to make the top three was tough, but Gauff has the slight advantage of having played more – so we’ve decided to tilt things in her favour.

The US star has been ranked as high as No 2 in the WTA Rankings and, after losing the 2022 French Open final, won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2023.

Gauff is 8-1 in finals so far this decade and, outside of her US Open win, has significant triumphs in Cincinnati, Beijing, and at the WTA Finals to her name.

2) Aryna Sabalenka

After a rocky start to the decade, hard-court Queen Sabalenka has become an imperious force on the WTA Tour – and is currently ranked world No 1.

The Belarusian is already a two-time Australian Open champion and is the reigning US Open champion, and has reached the last five major finals on hard courts.

With Wimbledon and French Open semi-finals also to her name, and 13 titles overall – including five WTA 1000 titles – Sabalenka is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of her generation.

1) Iga Swiatek

With the most weeks at No 1, the most Grand Slam titles won, and the most overall titles won of any WTA player since 2020, Swiatek eased her way towards the top of our countdown.

Swiatek broke through with her 2020 French Open triumph and is now a four-time Roland Garros champion, alongside lifting the 2022 US Open title.

The Pole has won 22 titles since the turn of the decade and has lost just three finals, with 10 WTA 1000 titles among her bulging trophy cabinet.

Coupled with 125 weeks as the world No 1 and a historic 37-match win streak in 2022, Swiatek has been the defining player of this era.

