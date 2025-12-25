Tennis365’s big Christmas quiz of the 2025 season: Test your knowledge of the year
Extra servings of Christmas dinner have got us feeling like Carlos…
It’s Christmas time so what better way to recover from one too many servings of roast potatoes than with a quiz?
If you’re sat in an armchair wondering how you will ever move again then we’ve got good news for you as we’ve rustled up a quiz with 15 questions based on the 2025 tennis season.
From Grand Slams to the number of tennis balls used at a tournament and everything in between, see how you get on using the quiz below:
Read next: The Christmas wishlist for Alcaraz, Djokovic, Raducanu and more ahead of 2026