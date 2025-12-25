Extra servings of Christmas dinner have got us feeling like Carlos…

It’s Christmas time so what better way to recover from one too many servings of roast potatoes than with a quiz?

If you’re sat in an armchair wondering how you will ever move again then we’ve got good news for you as we’ve rustled up a quiz with 15 questions based on the 2025 tennis season.

From Grand Slams to the number of tennis balls used at a tournament and everything in between, see how you get on using the quiz below:

Read next: The Christmas wishlist for Alcaraz, Djokovic, Raducanu and more ahead of 2026