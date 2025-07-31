Iga Swiatek’s career has been defined by continued success in recent years.

The Pole is the winner of 23 WTA Tour titles and is a six-time Grand Slam champion, with a further 10 WTA 1000 titles to her name.

Despite her success, there is a small handful of big titles that have so far evaded the 24-year-old.

Here, we look at five of the biggest tournaments that Swiatek will hope to add to her trophy cabinet in the years to come.

Canadian Open

Best Result: 2023 Semi-final

Fresh off her Wimbledon triumph, world No 3 Swiatek is back in action at the Canadian Open this week – and is searching for her first title at the event.

Swiatek has made just three previous appearances at the event, losing in the third round in both 2019 and 2022.

The Pole’s best result came back in 2023, reaching the last four before a three-set semi-final defeat to eventual champion Jessica Pegula.

Swiatek’s quest for the 2025 Canadian Open title started on Wednesday with a convincing win over Guo Hanyu.

Dubai Tennis Championships

Best Result: 2023 Runner-up

Swiatek is a three-time champion at the Qatar Open, but the other leading title up for grabs in the Middle East has so far eluded her grasp.

The closest she previously came to lifting the Dubai Tennis Championships title was in 2023, when she stormed to the final before suffering a straight-sets defeat to Barbora Krejcikova.

Swiatek reached the semi-final of the event in 2024, falling to Anna Kalinskaya, and was beaten in the last eight by eventual champion Mirra Andreeva in 2025.

Cincinnati Open

Best Result: 2023-24 Semi-final

After the conclusion of her Canadian Open campaign, Swiatek will switch her attention to the Cincinnati Open, the second of two WTA 1000 titles this summer.

It is one of the four WTA 1000 tournaments that the former world No 1 is yet to win, with Swiatek beaten at the semi-final stage in the past two seasons.

The Pole was defeated by eventual champion Coco Gauff in the 2023 semi-finals, before falling to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in 2024.

Tennis News

The 5 oldest tournaments in tennis: Canadian Open No 2, Wimbledon launched 1877

Eugenie Bouchard says a tearful goodbye to professional tennis after ‘perfect ending’

Wuhan Open

Best Result: N/A

The Wuhan Open is one of the newest WTA 1000 events on tour and, due to a range of reasons, Swiatek is yet to play at the tournament.

Swiatek was not ranked high enough to enter the tournament in 2019, and the event was not held from 2020-23 due to the COVID pandemic and the WTA’s brief boycott of Chinese events.

The Pole also did not enter the event when it returned in 2024, with it later emerging that the 24-year-old was serving a provisional suspension for her doping violation.

Australian Open

Best Result: 2022, 2025 Semi-final

Having now added the Wimbledon title to her four French Open and 2022 US Open crowns, all eyes will be on whether Swiatek can now complete the Career Grand Slam.

The missing piece of her puzzle is the Australian Open, with her first attempt at completing the Career Grand Slam set to come in January next year.

Swiatek first reached the semi-final of the tournament back in 2022, falling to Danielle Collins in straight sets.

She reached the last four for the second time in 2025 and was agonisingly close to reaching the championship match, with Madison Keys saving match point on her way to the title.

The world No 3 would become just the 11th woman in tennis history to win all four majors, if she were to one day triumph Down Under.

Read Next: The 10 men with the most ATP titles before turning 23: Rafael Nadal 3rd, Carlos Alcaraz joint-9th, Bjorn Borg with 46