The 2026 Canadian Open has been dealt another couple of blows as two more players have joined the ever-increasing withdrawal list.

The joint-ATP-WTA 1000 event – the first of the second half of the tennis season – runs from 1 August until 13 August with the men’s competition being staged in Montreal and the women’s tournament taking place in Toronto.

It is also the first leg of the North American triple header along with the Cincinnati Open and US Open also taking place in August, which means players need to pace themselves and take care of niggles if they are to peak at the final Grand Slam of the year in New York.

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Last year, Ben Shelton won the women’s event and local hero Victoria Mboko lifted the women’s crown on her debut at the tournament, but Canadian fans have already been dealt a blow as Mboko won’t defend her title due to injury.

The 19-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during the Queen’s Club Championship and was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon and her home event in Quebec.

WTA Canadian withdrawal list

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu joined the list last week as she is out with a stress fracture in her right leg with her return date unclear as she will also not compete at the Cincinnati Open.

Two Grand Slam finalists have now also joined the list with Karolina Muchova, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon just over a week ago, recovering after undergoing a “small surgery”.

“I had to undergo a small surgery that will keep me off the court for a few weeks. Everything went well, and I’m already working on my recovery,” the world No 6 wrote on social media.

And former French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini is the latest to be forced to withdraw as she has a foot injury.

“Unfortunately, I’ve decided to withdraw from Washington and Toronto so I can give my foot extra time to rest,” the Italian, who reached the quarter-final at Wimbledon earlier in July, said.

Karolina Muchova (world No 6) replaced by Daria Snigur

(world No 6) replaced by Daria Snigur Victoria Mboko (world No 12) replaced by Karolina Pliskova

(world No 12) replaced by Karolina Pliskova Jasmine Paolini (world No 15) replaced by Tamara Korpatsch

(world No 15) replaced by Tamara Korpatsch Hailey Baptiste (world No 34) replaced by Anna Bondar

(world No 34) replaced by Anna Bondar Emma Raducanu (world No 37) replaced by Eva Lys

(world No 37) replaced by Eva Lys Dayana Yastremska (world No 88) replaced by Renata Zarazua

Muchova, Mboko, Paolini and Baptiste were all set to be seeded in Canada.

ATP Canadian Open withdrawal list

Carlos Alcaraz remains the biggest name missing from the ATP entry list with the seven-time Grand Slam still recovering from the wrist injury he sustained during the Barcelona Open in July.

However, there is good news as he is expected to make his return at the second leg of the North American triple header, the Cincinnati Open, which gets underway on 13 August in Mason in the United States.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 3) replaced by Valentin Royer

(world No 3) replaced by Valentin Royer Jesper de Jong (world No 105) replaced by Jan-Lennard Struff

There are still doubts over the participation of tennis great Novak Djokovic as the former world No 1 – a four-time winner of the Canadian Open – last competed at the ATP Masters 1000 event in 2018.