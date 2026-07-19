Players missing big tournaments due to injuries continues to be a prominent storyline in the 2026 tennis season, with the upcoming Canadian Open the latest event to be affected.

The Canadian Open, which is a combined ATP/WTA 1000 event, is a key part of the North American hard-court season, and it is the next big tournament on the 2026 tennis calendar.

The men’s and women’s events at the National Bank Open — as the tournament is known for sponsorship reasons — alternate between two Canadian cities: Toronto and Montreal.

This year’s edition of the Canadian Open will be held from 1 to 13 August, with the men’s event taking place in Montreal and the women’s event staged in Toronto.

In 2025, Ben Shelton and Victoria Mboko secured the Canadian Open men’s and women’s singles titles in Toronto and Montreal respectively.

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Mboko, though, is one of six players who have already withdrawn from the 2026 Canadian Open across both the women’s and men’s main draw entry lists.

The 19-year-old Canadian has not played since suffering a knee injury during her opening round singles match at the Queen’s Club Championships last month.

WTA Canadian Open withdrawal list

Mboko is one of five women who have pulled out of the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto, with world No 6 and Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova the latest to join the list.

Muchova revealed on social media that she underwent a “small surgery” after Wimbledon.

“I had to undergo a small surgery that will keep me off the court for a few weeks. Everything went well, and I’m already working on my recover,” wrote the 29-year-old Czech.

“Sad to be missing Toronto this year. I was really looking forward to making my debut there, but recovery comes first.”

Emma Raducanu, Hailey Baptiste and Dayana Yastremska are the other WTA players who have withdrawn.

Karolina Muchova (world No 6)

(world No 6) Victoria Mboko (world No 12)

(world No 12) Hailey Baptiste (world No 33)

(world No 33) Emma Raducanu (world No 38)

(world No 38) Dayana Yastremska (world No 74)

ATP Canadian Open withdrawal list

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz is currently the only man to pull out of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Montreal.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has not played since April due to a right wrist injury.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 3)

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