The joint ATP-WTA Canadian Open is the next big event on the tennis circuit, but the tournament has already been hit by a couple of big-name withdrawals.

With the grass-court season done and dusted, attention shifts to the hard courts of North America and the National Bank Open – as it is known as for sponsorship reasons – kicks off the so-called triple header that also features the Cincinnati Open and the US Open.

The Canadian Open alternates between two cities and this year’s ATP event will be staged at the IGA Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, while the WTA tournament will take place at the Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario.

It was a North American clean sweep last year as American Ben Shelton won the men’s title while Canadian Victoria Mboko won the women’s title.

But there has already been a setback for Canadians as Mboko – who became the second wildcard to won the tournament last year – won’t defend her trophy as she has been ruled out with a knee injury that also forced her to miss Wimbledon.

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“Not being able to play at home this summer in front of the people I love and with the support of the Toronto crowd is deeply disappointing as it has been something I’ve been looking so much forward to,” she wrote on social media.

“I am sharing this message with you as this is a part of my journey, one that has just started. I will be back..!”

The 19-year-old is one of three WTA players who have already pulled out of the tournament with Hailey Baptiste and Dayana Yastremska also out.

WTA Canadian withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko (world No 9 at time of entry) Hailey Baptiste (world No 30) Dayana Yastremska (world No 67)



The list, though, is likely to grow in the coming weeks with doubts over Emma Raducanu as she is struggling with a stress fracture, while some of the top stars often skip the tournament in order to get in some extra rest ahead of the US Open.

Last year, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka didn’t compete in Canada due to fatigue.

ATP Canadian Open withdrawal list

So far, only one player from the top 75 in the ATP Rankings is not on the entry list and that is Carlos Alcaraz as the seven-time Grand Slam winner remains absent from the ATP Tour due to a wrist injury.

It will be the third year in a row that the Spaniard is absent from the Canadian Open as last year he missed the event due to fatigue while in 2024 it clashed with the Paris Olympics.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2)



But Alcaraz is unlikely to be the only top star to miss the tournament as world No 1 and six-time Grand Slam winner Jannik Sinner is yet to confirm his participation, while Novak Djokovic has not played in Canada for the last seven years.

There are also injury concerns over Lorenzo Mussetti and Valentin Vacherot as they both missed Wimbledon. Jack Draper and Holger Rune were also absent from Wimbledon, but they are not on the official entry list as they have slipped out of the top 80 in the ATP Rankings.