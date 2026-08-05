The number of players to withdraw or retire at the 2026 Canadian Open has reached 25 across both the men’s and women’s singles draws.

The ATP and WTA events in Canada alternate between the Sobeys Stadium in Toronto and the IGA Stadium in Montreal each year. For the 2026 edition, the men are in Montreal, while the women are in Toronto.

A total of 16 stars — eight men and eight women — pulled out of the combined ATP/WTA 1000 tournament in Canada before main draw play began on Sunday 2 August.

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic — the three biggest names in men’s tennis — are among the absentees on the men’s side.

Karolina Muchova, Victoria Mboko, Jasmine Paolini and Emma Raducanu are some of the high-profile women who withdrew before the event.

ATP Canadian Open withdrawal list

Jannik Sinner replaced by Valentin Royer

replaced by Valentin Royer Carlos Alcaraz replaced by Jan-Lennard Struff

replaced by Jan-Lennard Struff Novak Djokovic replaced by Marton Fucsovics

replaced by Marton Fucsovics Alexander Bublik replaced by Rinky Hijikata

replaced by Rinky Hijikata Alejandro Davidovich Fokina replaced by Jenson Brooksby

replaced by Jenson Brooksby Ethan Quinn replaced by Daniel Merida

replaced by Daniel Merida Tomas Machac replaced by James Duckworth

replaced by James Duckworth Sebastian Korda replaced by Luca Van Assche

WTA Canadian Open withdrawal list

Karolina Muchova replaced by Taylor Townsend

replaced by Taylor Townsend Victoria Mboko replaced by Karolina Pliskova

replaced by Karolina Pliskova Jasmine Paolini replaced by Tamara Korpatsch

replaced by Tamara Korpatsch Hailey Baptiste replaced by Anna Bondar

replaced by Anna Bondar Emma Raducanu replaced by Eva Lys

replaced by Eva Lys Dayana Yastremska replaced by Renata Zarazua

replaced by Renata Zarazua Laura Siegemund replaced by Wang Xiyu

replaced by Wang Xiyu Petra Marcinko replaced by Alycia Parks

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Since the tournament got underway, seven players — five women and two men — have retired during matches. This group includes Canadian ATP stars Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo, as well as Jelena Ostapenko.

A further two players — Jaume Munar and Lanlana Tararudee — pulled out before their second round matches following opening round wins.

ATP Canadian Open mid-match retirements and walkovers

Denis Shapovalov ret. at 6-4, 4-6, 0-3 vs. Zachary Svajda

ret. at 6-4, 4-6, 0-3 vs. Zachary Svajda Gabriel Diallo ret. at 4-6, 3-2 vs. Luciano Darderi

ret. at 4-6, 3-2 vs. Luciano Darderi Jaume Munar withdrew before 2R match vs. Alexander Blockx

WTA Canadian Open mid-match retirements and walkovers

Polina Kudermetova ret. 0-6, 3-6 vs. Alina Korneeva

ret. 0-6, 3-6 vs. Alina Korneeva Elisabetta Cocciaretto ret. at 2-6, 2-3 vs. Talia Gibson

ret. at 2-6, 2-3 vs. Talia Gibson Eva Lys ret. at 6-2, 6-7(3), 0-2 vs. Panna Udvardy

ret. at 6-2, 6-7(3), 0-2 vs. Panna Udvardy Jelena Ostapenko ret. at 0-6, 0-4 vs. Zhang Shuai

ret. at 0-6, 0-4 vs. Zhang Shuai Katerina Siniakova ret. at 7-6(1), 0-6, 2-5 vs. Kamilla Rakhimova

ret. at 7-6(1), 0-6, 2-5 vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Lanlana Tararudee withdrew before 2R match vs. Amanda Anisimova

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