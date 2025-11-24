Carlos Alcaraz was the standout performer of 2025, with the Spanish star producing the best season of his career to finish 2025 as the year-end No 1.

After winning eight titles — including two Grand Slam titles — this season, Alcaraz now faces the challenge of attempting to back up his stunning year across 2026.

Here, we look at the predicted schedule that the Spaniard is expected to play next season as he looks to secure his place at the very top of the men’s game.

Australian Open — Jan 18 – Feb 1st

Alcaraz’s season will start with a historic quest at the Australian Open, with the Spaniard looking to win the title for the first time.

The Spaniard is a two-time quarter-finalist Down Under but, having won the other three majors, will be looking to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Rotterdam Open — February 9-15

Alcaraz claimed the first indoor title of his career at the Rotterdam Open in 2025, beating Alex de Minaur in the final.

He is already confirmed to be returning to the event in 2026, with action starting eight days after the Australian Open final.

Qatar Open — Februay 16-21

Alcaraz reached the quarter-final of the Qatar Open this February, where he was stunned by Jiri Lehecka in three sets.

This is an event he may potentially skip in 2026, though he may also want some hard-court prep ahead of the year’s first Masters 1000 event.

Indian Wells — March 4-15

The first Masters 1000 event of the year comes at Indian Wells, one of the most prestigious events on tour outside of the four Grand Slams.

Alcaraz won back-to-back titles in Tennis Paradise in 2023 and 2024, though he was shocked in the semi-final in 2025 by eventual champion Jack Draper.

Miami Open — March 18-29

Action in Indian Wells is followed swiftly by the Miami Open, where Alcaraz won his first Masters 1000 title back in 2022.

He was beaten in round two of the event by David Goffin this year and will be eyeing up a much stronger campaign in 2026.

Monte Carlo Masters — April 5-12

Alcaraz’s 2025 surge started with his run to the title at the Monte Carlo Masters in April, beating Lorenzo Musetti in the final to triumph for the first time.

The world No 1 looks set to start his clay-court swing at Country Club once again, though he did miss the event in both 2023 and 2024 due to injury concerns.

Barcelona Open — April 13-19

Many have questioned whether Alcaraz will miss the ATP 500 Barcelona Open in 2025 to prioritise the Masters events on the dirt, but he has been a regular at the event in recent years.

He lifted the title in 2022 and 2023 and reached the final in 2025, though he was absent in 2024 due to injury.

Madrid Open — Apr 22 – May 3

One of the 22-year-old’s biggest targets this year could well be to regain the Madrid Open title, having lost in the quarter-final in 2024 and then withdrawing in 2025.

The Spaniard previously claimed back-to-back titles at the Masters 1000 event in 2022 and 2023, at what is the biggest tennis event held in Spain.

Italian Open — May 6-17

The third Masters 1000 event of the clay swing will see Alcaraz head to Rome as the defending champion.

He beat home favourite Jannik Sinner in the final this year, and will want to silence the home crowd once again.

French Open — May 24 – Jun 7

Having won the French Open title in 2024 and 2025, can Alcaraz complete a Roland Garros ‘threepeat’ in 2026?

The Spaniard has won two five-set finals to lift the title in Paris, and is a provisional favourite once again heading into the new year.

Queen’s Club Championship — June 15-21

Alcaraz’s grass-court season will likely start at the Queen’s Club, where he has become a regular in recent seasons.

The Spaniard first lifted the title in 2023 and beat Lehecka to triumph at the ATP 500 for the second time in 2025.

Wimbledon — Jun 29 – Jul 12

The third Grand Slam tournament of the season will see Alcaraz look to reach a fourth straight final at Wimbledon.

He defeated Novak Djokovic in back-to-back finals in 2023 and 2024, though his reign was ultimately ended by chief rival Sinner this summer.

Canadian Open — August 1-13

Alcaraz withdrew from the Canadian Open in 2025 due to the turnaround from Wimbledon, though a three-week gap in 2026 means he is more likely to play.

The Spaniard has never won the title in Canada, reaching the quarter-final on his most recent appearance at the tournament in 2023.

Cincinnati Open — August 13-23

Having lost a thrilling final in 2023, Alcaraz claimed the Cincinnati Open title for the first time in 2025.

The Spaniard will likely be back to defend his title in 2026, in what will be the second of two Masters 1000 events across the summer.

US Open — Aug 30 – Sep 13

The fourth and final Grand Slam season of the year, the Spaniard will be eyeing up his third US Open title at the end of the summer.

Alcaraz won the first of his six major titles at Flushing Meadows in 2022, and claimed his second title by beating Sinner in 2025.

Laver Cup – September 25-27

Alcaraz has competed at the Laver Cup in the past two seasons — and is already confirmed to be in action for Team Europe next year.

The 2026 Laver Cup will return to London, with Team World star Taylor Fritz also already confirmed to compete.

Japan Open — Sep 30 – Oct 6

The tight turnaround between London and Tokyo may make competing at the Japan Open more of a challenge, though it is more than possible that the Spaniard will still be in action.

A Yonex-sponsored player, the Spaniard lifted the title on his tournament debut in 2025 — choosing to play in Tokyo rather than Beijing.

Shanghai Masters — October 7-18

Alcaraz withdrew from the Shanghai Masters in 2025 after sustaining an injury in his Japan Open campaign, though he will hope to be fully fit for the event in 2026.

The world No 1 reached the quarter-final of the Masters 1000 event in 2024, after reaching round four on his debut in 2023.

Paris Masters — November 2-8

At the final Masters 1000 event of the season, the Spaniard will look to banish his Paris Masters demons in what has been a challenging event for him.

Alcaraz was stunned by Cameron Norrie in the opening round in 2025 and has only once reached the last eight, where he retired injured back in 2022.

ATP Finals — November 15-22

Assuming he qualifies, Alcaraz would be making his fourth straight appearance at the ATP Finals in 2026; he also qualified in 2022, but withdrew due to injury.

He reached the final for the first time in 2025, falling to Sinner.

Davis Cup Finals — November

Alcaraz did not play the Davis Cup Finals in 2025 but could be back at the event in 2026, assuming Spain qualify.

