Carlos Alcaraz’s confirmation that he will skip this year’s Shanghai Masters was a hammer blow to the marquee tournament on the Asian swing of the ATP Tour, but could this be a sign of things to come?

Alcaraz confirmed he would not be able to compete in China after winning the Japan Open final against Taylor Fritz, with the ankle injury he picked up earlier in the event forcing the world No 1 to take a step back to protect his body ahead of more important challenges in the final weeks of the season and heading into 2026.

The shining star of men’s tennis may well have played in Shanghai if he had not picked up the injury in Japan, but he did not appear to be badly injured as he turned in some of his best performances of the year in Japan and he might have been tempted to continue his busy schedule if the Chinese event was not so arduous.

The extended ATP Masters 1000 tournaments are not popular with players or tennis fans, with the plan to spread the events over almost two weeks in a bid to maximise television and ticket revenue.

Alcaraz is one of many players to have voiced his frustration over lengthy tournaments that drain players and often feature long gaps between matches.

So he may be privately relieved to spead some time back home in Spain before he finishes his season with the lucrative Six Kings Slam event in Saudi Arabia, the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals and a probable appearance in the Davis Cup finals in Bologna.

The question Alcaraz might not want to answer is whether he would have played in Shanghai if there was a big appearance fee attached.

He was handed a huge sum to be the star of the Laver Cup last month and would also have received an appearance fee to play in Japan, as it was a non-mandatory event.

The top players are required to play ATP 1000 tournaments, and that means no appearance fee is offered. Therefore, Alcaraz may have felt that the risk of playing and potentially damaging his ankle further was not worth it, given the event in Saudi Arabia was coming up next week.

Alcaraz is guaranteed a $1.5m appearance fee to play in the Six Kings Slam and he will take home an eye-watering $6m if he wins just two matches and is declared the winner of the richest exhibition event in tennis.

That prospect had to look more appealing than two long weeks in China and he is not alone in skipping a tournament due to an ‘injury’ in recent weeks.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka opted out of the WTA 1000 event in Beijing this week, as she also cited an injury problem before posting a series of images of her holiday in Greece in recent days.

Sabalenka will return for next week’s W1000 event in Wuhan, but that is a traditional one-week tournament and will be easier to manage for the top players.

With the ATP and WTA Tours seemingly determined to continue with these expanded marquee tournaments, it would not be a surprise to see more players picking up timely injuries to take a break from the game and recharge their batteries.

The kind of appearance fees superstars like Alcaraz can now attract means he may be tempted to pick and choose the events he plays from this point forward, with the ATP Tour not helping the mood of their star players by forcing them to play elongated Masters events that no one wants.

