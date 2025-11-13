The tennis exhibition schedule is becoming as crowded as the regular ATP and WTA calendar with a host of big-name players already confirmed for several post-season events.

The 2025 WTA Tour season has already wrapped up, but there are still a couple of tournaments remaining on the ATP Tour calendar as the ATP Finals is currently taking place in Turin.

That will be followed by the Davis Cup Finals from November 18–23 in Bologna before Riyadh hosts the final official tournament of the year, Next Gen ATP Finals, from December 17-21.

But for most players, the curtain will come down on the 2025 season at the end of November and that means they can focus on their off-season exhibition events.

So who will be playing where?

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu

The 2025 US Open mixed doubles partners were the first to sign up for exhibition events in early December in the United States as they will play in the A Racquet at the Rock in New Jersey on December 7 and the Miami Invitational on December 8.

Reigning world No 1 Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe and 2021 US Open winner Raducanu will take on two-time Grand Slam finalist Amanda Anisimova at the Prudential Center in Newark in “two thrilling best-of-three singles matches” and those who attend will be spoiled with “a very special mixed doubles showcase” featuring all four players.

Alcaraz, Raducanu and Anisimova will then head to Miami and they will be joined by rising star Joao Fonseca at the Miami Inviational at loanDepot Park.

Raducanu and Anisimova will once again square off while Alcaraz will take on Brazilian youngster Fonseca before the event concludes with a mixed doubles 10-point tie breaker.

Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios

The 2025 Battle of the Sexes featuring Sabalenka and Kyrgios was the big headline maker in recent weeks with the event confirmed for December 28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

But it won’t be the onlly time that Sabalenka and Kyrgios feature at the same event as they have also signed up for The Atlanta Cup at the Gas South Arena on December 6 and The Garden Cup at Madison Square Garden on December 8, although they won’t face each other.

World No 1 Sabalenka will take on four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in Atlanta and New York while Kyrgios will Ben Shelton at the Gas South Arena and Tommy Paul at MSG.

And as has become customary now, The Garden Cup will end “with an electric mixed doubles showdown you won’t want to miss!”

Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and more

The Laver Cup or United Cup lite, if you like, as the World Tennis Continental Cup will pit Team Europe against Team World with the likes of Swiatek, Rybakina, Belinda Bencic, Wang Xinyu, Andrey Rublev, Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils Zhang Zhizhen in action.

The event will run from December 26-28 in Shenzhen, China.

Jack Draper, Jakub Mensik, Mirra Andreeva, Alex Eala

The Macau Tennis Masters, which will take place on December 27-28, will feature a bit of everything as you will have Draper and Mensik squaring off while young stars Andreeva and Eala will face each other with the added bonus of the Captain Challenge that will see Grand Slam winners Li Na and Conchita Martinez in action.

Venus Williams and Madison Keys

The Charlotte Invitational in North Carolina will feature all-time great Williams and reigning Australian Open champion Keys at the Spectrum Center, in North Carolina, on December 4.

But they won’t be the only ones in action as fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will also feature.

No mention of a mixed doubles match yet, but don’t be surprised if it is added to the schedule.