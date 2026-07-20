Mark Philippoussis declared that “the tennis world needs” Carlos Alcaraz as he spoke to Tennis365 about the Spaniard’s “complicated” injury.

Last week, Spanish publication La Verdad reported that Alcaraz is aiming to make his long-awaited comeback at the Cincinnati Open, which will begin on 13 August.

“Alcaraz’s team has chosen to focus all their efforts on arriving in the best possible condition for Cincinnati, a tournament that begins in mid-August,” stated the report.

“The wrist is healthy, completely healed and they are gradually increasing the training load.”

Alcaraz has not played since he sustained a right wrist injury in his opening round win at the Barcelona Open over three months ago.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion missed the clay-court Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, as well as the French Open and Wimbledon.

The world No 3 will not compete at the next Masters tournament on the calendar — the Canadian Open in Montreal, which will get underway on 1 August.

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In an exclusive interview at Wimbledon, Tennis365 asked Philippoussis about Alcaraz’s injury and the 23-year-old star’s importance to the sport.

“Look, I hope he comes back healthy. The tennis world needs him,” said the two-time Grand Slam finalist, who won 11 ATP Tour titles.

“I love watching him, he’s incredible for the game. A Grand Slam champion, he’s been No 1 in the world.

“And I just hope he can get healthy. Of course, he’s going to be someone that’s not going to rush the process.

“But also, when it’s to do with the wrist, it’s complicated. So, I’m sure he’s doing everything he can, and hopefully he can be back soon.”

Speaking to Tennis365, 1996 Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek recently backed Alcaraz to return to his “full form” after his injury.

“It takes a bit of time, but he’s young, and I think he’s got good healing power,” said the former world No 4.

“I’m not concerned that he will play, and I’m not concerned that he’s going to return to his full form.

“But it’s a question of when. Is it gonna be for the hard courts [in North America]? Is it gonna be for the indoors? But still, I think it’s going to be this year.”

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