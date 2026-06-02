Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been saluted for taking tennis to another level during their period of dominance over the last couple of years, but any claims that they can be compared to the game’s all-time record are premature.

That’s the verdict of former world No 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who has rejected suggestions that the new ‘Big 2’ in men’s tennis deserved to be placed alongside the three players who denied him a chance to win Grand Slam titles.

Roger Federer’s period of domination at the top of the men’s game lasted longer than Alcaraz and Sinner’s between 2003 and 2008 and then Rafael Nadal started winning Grand Slam titles at a rapid rate.

Novak Djokovic then joined their party as he ended up winning the battle to claim the most Grand Slam titles, with the three ultimate legends of men’s tennis winning a stunning 66 titles between them at Grand Slam level.

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared the last nine major titles as they started their own era of dominance, but that run will be snapped after injury denied Alcaraz a chance to defend his title at Roland Garros and Sinner crashed out in the second round.

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While Alcaraz and Sinner have already put themselves in a position to challenge Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in the Grand Slam title race, Tsonga has told Tennis365 that the rush to crown the new kings of men’s tennis has been too hasty.

“It’s not unusual that we have one or two guys that dominate, but maybe you will have to for 20 Grand Slams before you will be able to compare those players,” Tsonga told Tennis365 at an Adidas event.

“It’s difficult to say for me because I am not on the court. What we can say is that Novak is still there and he is still bothering many of the guys. The last time Sinner played Novak in a Grand Slam, he lost. So that says a lot.

“What we can say is we are fortunate to have guys like Alcaraz and Sinner as great ambassadors for our sport, but let’s not say they are the best already.

“Carlos and Jannik are incredible. They are such good players and they will continue to win matches and win tournaments.

“We like sport because anything can happen and you never know when you will have a problem like we have seen with Carlos and maybe it can stop you.”

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at an Adidas event

Tsonga’s generation is always likely to reject the claims that Alcaraz and Sinner are playing at a higher level than we have seen in the sport and former British No 1 Greg Rusedski backed up those sentiments.

“Are Alcaraz and Sinner on track like the Big Three? Yes, but there is a long way to do,” said Rusedski on his podcast.

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“Let’s not forget the party started with Nadal and Federer. They were the dominant force for five years and then Djokovic showed up to join the party. Then Andy Murray joined the party as well. So who’s gonna join the party in Paris?

“We will have a new Grand Slam champion this week and that will break the dominance of Alcaraz and Sinner. We just don’t know what will happen and maybe someone else will come through and break up the Carlos and Jannik story, just like Djokovic did with Nadal and Federer.”

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