Former Australian Open finalist Marcos Baghdatis has predicted which of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will win more Grand Slam titles and named the ATP player who he thinks can break the pair’s duopoly.

Alcaraz has won six Grand Slams, having defeated Sinner in four sets in the US Open final in September to secure his most recent major.

Sinner has claimed four majors, with his most recent coming at Wimbledon in July this year, where he overcame Alcaraz in four sets in the championship match.

Between them, Alcaraz and Sinner have each won four of the last eight Grand Slams, and the duo separated themselves from the chasing pack in 2025. They met in the finals at five consecutive tournaments they both competed in (from the Italian Open to the US Open).

In an exclusive interview, Tennis365 asked Baghdatis whether he thinks Alcaraz or Sinner will finish with more majors.

“Very tough question. I would go with Alcaraz because he has more variety to his game, I can say,” said the former world No 8

“But he’s mentally maybe less consistent than Sinner, so it can backfire. But yeah, I would go with Alcaraz.”

Exclusive Interviews

Marcos Baghdatis agrees with Alcaraz & Swiatek on tennis schedule – but ‘hates’ players complaining about it

Former world No 5 compares Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff to her own era in ‘less diverse’ verdict

Baghdatis identified 19-year-old Brazilian star Joao Fonseca as the next man who will break through and win a Grand Slam in the coming years.

“Maybe Fonseca, I would say. That’s one of them who could, and I think will,” assessed the Cypriot.

“But other than Fonseca, especially in a Grand Slam in a five-setter, I don’t see [who can stop Alcaraz and Sinner]… Yeah, maybe [Alexander] Zverev can win here and there, one or two. But it’s gonna be tough.”

Alcaraz and Sinner’s dominance has seen them compared to Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Baghdatis, who faced each of the Big Three during his own career, addressed how Alcaraz and Sinner’s level compared to that of the three icons in their prime.

“Honestly, it’s very tough to compare,” Baghdatis said.

“What I can say, I see the whole of tennis right now and I think… my opinion is that before; the Roger, the Rafa, the Novak, the Andy [Murray]’s – they had so many people pushing them behind them.

“When I say so many, you had the [Stan] Wawrinka’s, you had the [Jo-Wilfried] Tsonga’s, you had the [David] Ferrer’s. So that’s where I think they stand out a bit – because their competition was much better.

“So yeah, that’s what I think. Maybe I’m wrong, but what’s what I see. But to compare… the only way you could compare Alcaraz and Sinner to those three, four players was to put them there.”

READ NEXT: Former British No 1’s shock verdict on why Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are better than the ‘Big 3’

