The two best players in the world competed another final on Sunday.

Following the 17th match of their growing rivalry, we are taking a look at the title count of both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner’s incredible run continued after he made it three Masters 1000 wins in a little over a month with a 7-6, 6-3 defeat of Alcaraz in Monte-Carlo.

With a win that saw Sinner return to No 1, it also added another trophy to his cabinet and here’s how the two best male players on the tour compare.

Grand Slams

In terms of Slams, Alcaraz still has a sizeable lead over his rival with seven titles compared to Sinner’s four.

Alcaraz won his first major in 2022 with victory at the US Open and followed it up with a Wimbledon win in 2023. 2024 saw him add the French and another Wimbledon before 2025’s French and US Open wins.

The Australian Open this year allowed Alcaraz to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Sinner’s Grand Slam wins began in 2024 with victory in the Australian Open and he ended that season with another, the US title.

Sinner retained the Australian Open in 2025 as well as winning Wimbledon for the first time. In this year’s Australian Open, he was knocked out by an inspired Novak Djokovic in the semi-final and is still waiting for his first French Open trophy.

Carlos Alcaraz – 7

Jannik Sinner – 4

ATP 1000s

Alcaraz started 2026 with a lead of three when it came to Masters tournaments but Sinner’s incredible run has seen them draw level.

For Sinner, he won his first at the Canadian Open in 2023 before adding the Miami Open, Cincinnati Open and Shanghai Masters to his collection in 2024.

His doping ban meant he missed four tournaments in 2025 and only won the Paris Masters last season.

He has made up for lost time though with wins in every Masters tournament so far this year to take his tally to eight.

As for Alcaraz, his first title came in 2022 with the Miami Open and in the same season, he won the Madrid Open.

He began 2023 with an Indian Wells victory before retaining the Madrid Open and won the first part of the Sunshine Double again in 2024.

In 2025, he won the Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open and Cincinnati Open all for the first time.

Carlos Alcaraz – 8

Jannik Sinner – 8

ATP Finals

The season finale is one of few black marks on Alcaraz’s record as he has yet to win it. His first appearance in 2023 saw him reach the semi-final but he failed to progress out of the round robin stage in 2024.

In 2025, he did reach the final but lost at the hands of his close rival.

Sinner meanwhile has won the last two tournaments.

Carlos Alcaraz – 0

Jannik Sinner – 2

ATP 500s

Moving on to 500s and Alcaraz has the advantage over Sinner for the time being.

The Spaniard has won nine titles at this level in his career to date – the Rio Open, Barcelona Open twice, Queen’s twice, China Open, Rotterdam Open, Japan Open and the Qatar Open.

Sinner meanwhile has won seven – the Washington Open, China Open twice, Vienna Open twice, Rotterdam Open and the Halle Open.

Carlos Alcaraz – 9

Jannik Sinner – 7

ATP 250

Sinner has a 100% record in ATP 250 finals in his career but has not featured in one since February 2023. He has won six so far with those being the Sofia Open twice, Great Ocean Road Open, European Open, Croatia Open and Open Sud de France.

Alcaraz has only reached three ATP 250 finals, winning two of them – the Croatia Open and Argentina Open. He too has not reached a final at this level since February 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz – 2

Jannik Sinner – 6

Olympics

On the Olympic front, it is only Alcaraz who has competed, having done so at the 2024 Games in Paris. That was a historic day for another player though as Novak Djokovic finally got his hands on the Olympic gold he long coveted, defeating Alcaraz in the final.

Sinner has never played in the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz – Silver

Jannik Sinner – Never competed

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