Legendary coach Rick Macci issued a verdict that should worry Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s competitors as he spoke to Tennis365.

Since the start of 2024, Alcaraz and Sinner have captured 10 of the last 11 Grand Slam titles between them, with the pair claiming five each.

Alexander Zverev broke a streak of nine consecutive majors won by either Alcaraz or Sinner by securing his maiden Slam at the 2026 French Open.

Sinner defeated Zverev in the Wimbledon final last month to collect his fifth major. Alcaraz, who won his seventh Grand Slam title at the 2026 Australian Open, missed the last two majors due to a wrist injury.

Macci has coached five players who went on to become world No 1: Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick.

In an exclusive interview, Tennis365 asked Macci if he thinks Sinner and Alcaraz will continue to dominate men’s tennis for the foreseeable future.

“Absolutely, it’s Alcaraz and Sinner — nobody is in their neighbourhood,” said the American. “Listen, anybody can beat anybody, because that’s pro tennis… but no, they’re a cut above, they’re at a totally different level.

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“And if Alcaraz’s wrist is fine, and if Sinner doesn’t have these recurring things that have happened with the heat, it’s the Big Two and then everybody else.

“When it’s all said and done, I could see both of them landing in rare air with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. That’s how many Slams I feel are on the horizon.

“Alcaraz’s best surface is the one he’s playing on [at the time], so when you have that going for you, that’s a whole different situation.

“So, Alcaraz and Sinner — it’s nothing against any of the other players, it’s nothing against anybody else in the top 10 — it’s just that these two are generational talents. Especially Alcaraz.

“And this is something the world has never seen.”

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer make up the top three for the most men’s Grand Slam titles won in tennis history, with the legendary trio having secured 24, 22 and 20 majors respectively.

From Federer’s first major title at Wimbledon in 2003 to Djokovic’s most recent at the 2023 US Open, the Big Three won a staggering 66 of 81 Grand Slams between them.

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