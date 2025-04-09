Carlos Alcaraz’s landmark 2024 season is set to be the subject of a much-anticipated documentary.

Here’s all we know so far about Carlos Alcaraz: My Way so far – including the world No 3’s own verdict.

When will it be released – and where can I watch?

Alcaraz is now one of the most famous faces not only in tennis, but across sport in general – so it comes as no surprise that one of the world’s most prominent media organisations is behind the documentary.

The documentary is being produced and marketed by Netflix, with a worldwide release date set for April 23, 2025 – just two weeks from now.

Alcaraz teased the release date with a mysterious new temporary tattoo that appeared on his arm in Indian Wells – and was later confirmed as the launch date by Netflix.

The documentary has been directed by Jorge Laplace, who has previously worked on documentaries such as Locomia and La Liga: All Access.

Alongside Netflix, the documentary has been produced by Juan Gordon and Alex Martinez Roig.

What do we know so far?

Not too much is known about the documentary so far, though more information has come to light as the build-up to its release intensifies.

Netflix recently released a clip showing Alcaraz in his childhood bedroom – where he still lives when not travelling – looking at his replica trophies from his 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon triumphs.

We also have some idea of what events the documentary crew were filming Alcaraz at across 2024.

After the documentary was confirmed in March 2024, it was revealed that filming had started at The Netflix Slam on March 3, 2024 – an exhibition event Alcaraz contested with Rafael Nadal.

Camera crews then followed Alcaraz at key events such as the French Open and Wimbledon – both of which he won – as well as the Davis Cup, Laver Cup, and ATP Finals.

It was confirmed in December 2024 that filming had concluded, ahead of this month’s impending release date.

What we don’t know yet is how much access the crew had to Alcaraz and his team throughout the season, how much access they had to ‘behind-the-scenes’ content at tournaments, or if other tennis stars could feature.

What has Alcaraz said about the documentary?

Alcaraz has not spoken too much about the documentary until a recent interview with GQ, where he revealed he had been allowed to watch it ahead of it’s release.

“Yes, I had the chance to watch it a few days ago,” said the 21-year-old.

“And I honestly loved it, mainly because it perfectly reflects who I am and the people who accompany me on this journey. I think everyone who sees it will feel like they know me a little better, especially the personal side.

“Ultimately, elite athletes are little known, that’s what I was saying before. That’s the reality. They can get to know us on a tennis court, when we compete, or in front of a microphone, when we do an interview.

“But they don’t see us when the cameras are off: in the locker room, at home, with friends, in our free time… I thought it was interesting to show this side of the story over the course of a full season, with good moments and bad.”

