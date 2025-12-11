The ATP Tour season has come to an end and the end-of-season report can now be finalised, with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic the big winners in the rankings battle.

When the final ATP Rankings list for 2024 is compared to the position the world’s top players are sitting in now, there are some stark stories of success and failure standing out.

Here is your Tennis365 guide to the players who will be enjoying their off-season with a sense of satisfaction for their achievements, with Jannik Sinner among those who suffered a rankings dip after finishing as world No 1 at the end of the 2024 season.

Carlos Alcaraz

End of 2024 ranking: No 3

End of 2025 ranking: No 1

The Spaniard ended 2025 as the world No 1 in a season when he added two more Grand Slam titles to his collection at the French Open and the US Open.

He needed to beat his big rival Jannik Sinner to win those two major titles, as he took his career tally to six in double quick time at the age of 22.

Sinner’s three-month suspension from February to May helped Alcaraz clinch the year-end No 1 ranking, but this was still a stunning season for the brilliant Spaniard.

Novak Djokovic

End of 2024 ranking: No 7

End of 2025 ranking: No 4

Djokovic infuriated some tennis fans with his final act of the 2025 season, as he pulled out of the ATP Finals a day before the event started and broke some unwritten tennis rules by pulling out after the draw had been made.

The Serbian can look back on an impressive season, as he was one of only two players to reach the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams and even though he was well beaten by Alcaraz and Sinner in those events, he has vowed to come back and chase even more in 2026.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

End of 2024 ranking: No 29

End of 2025 ranking: No 5

Auger-Aliassime was one of the form players on the ATP Tour in the second half of the season, as he reached the US Open semi-finals and sealed his spot in the end-of-season ATP Finals.

This Canadian’s career has been on hold for the last few years, but he is firmly back on track and will head into 2026 as a player to watch.

Ben Shelton

End of 2024 ranking: No 21

End of 2025 ranking: No 9

The big-serving American confirmed he has the firepower to reach the latter stages of the biggest events in the sport and now he needs to add some finishing touches to his all-round game.

Shelton came up short against the very best in the men’s game, but his huge rankings rise confirms he is a man making forwards steps in his career.

Jack Draper

End of 2024 ranking: No 15

End of 2025 ranking: No 10

When you consider Draper only played 17 tournaments in an injury-plagued season, his top 10 finish in the ATP Rankings is an impressive effort.

He will have plenty of points to defend when he gets to March and he returns to Indian Wells after his win there last year, but the big-serving Brit will have plenty of scope to gain ranking points in 2026 after missing so much tennis this season.

Alexander Bublik

End of 2024 ranking: No 33

End of 2025 ranking: No 11

Bublik has always had the talent to challenge the best in the game, but this was the season when he put it all together.

His win against Sinner on grass in Halle was a highlight and he will be a player no-one wants to draw in the Australian Open next month.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

End of 2024 ranking: No 61

End of 2025 ranking: No 14

One of the most underrated seasons of the year was delivered by Davidovich Fokina, who put together a 44-26 winning record this season.

He reached the last 16 at the Australian Open and was also a semi-finals at the Monte-Carlo Masters as he finished the season with a career high ranking.

2025 ATP year-end rankings (numbers in brackets highlight ranking movement from end of 2024 season)

1. Carlos Alcaraz (+2 from 2024)

2. Jannik Sinner (-1)

3. Alexander Zverev (-1)

4. Novak Djokovic (+3)

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime (+24)

6. Taylor Fritz (-2)

7. Alex de Minaur (+2)

8. Lorenzo Musetti(+9)

9. Ben Shelton (+12)

10. Jack Draper (+5)

11. Alexander Bublik (+22)

12. Casper Ruud(-6)

13. Daniil Medvedev (-8)

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (+47)

15. Holger Rune (-2)

16. Andrey Rublev (-8)

17. Jiri Lehecka (+11)

18. Karen Khachanov (+1)

19. Jakub Mensík (+29)

20. Tommy Paul (-8)